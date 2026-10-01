Maple Leafs Have Seen Easton Cowan’s Stock Skyrocket

One seemingly overlooked part in the entire Matthew Knies-Kirill Marchenko trade is Easton Cowan. The Maple Leafs resisted the temptation to move the 21-year-old instead of Knies, and the decision has paid off immediate dividends.

Cowan has rewarded the Maple Leafs faith in him by registering three points in his first two games this season. That situation has led insider Elliotte Friedman, in Thursday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, to state that Toronto has seen Cowan’s stock skyrocket to the point where there is no desire to move him.

“I did hear this week that even before the puck dropped, that Cowan’s stock in the organization was way up. And it was like Toronto’s desire to move Cowan has really decreased, that they’re like, this guy is a player.”

Friedman pointed towards Cowan’s first two games this season. Judging from that small sample size, it seems that the Leafs made the right call in keeping Cowan with the organization.

The notable insider drilled down on that point by showing how Easton Cowan ranks high on the team’s mind.

“So, there definitely is a feeling that Cowan’s stock is up even before he started playing or they started playing.”

The comments suggest that whatever the Maple Leafs may be up to this season, those plans don’t include moving the Maple Leafs former first-rounder anytime soon.

Easton Cowan Is Playing Like a Player Who Knows He Is Wanted

There is something different about Cowan through the first two games of the season.

He looks confident.

That might seem obvious after producing three points, but the confidence is showing up in more than the scoresheet. Cowan has been aggressive with the puck, willing to make plays and far more comfortable imposing himself on games.

That could have something to do with the message coming from the organization.

The Maple Leafs made a major statement by choosing to keep Cowan rather than making him the centerpiece of the deal that brought Marchenko to Toronto. Now, Friedman is reporting that his stock had already risen internally before the season even began.

Cowan appears to know it.

And that can matter for a young player.

Instead of wondering whether every mistake could cost him his place in the lineup, Cowan can play knowing the Maple Leafs believe he belongs. So far, he has responded by playing with the kind of freedom Toronto needs from him.

Two games obviously don’t establish a career trajectory.

But the Maple Leafs have to like what they’re seeing.

“Cowboy” Gives the Maple Leafs a Different Kind of Piece

There is another reason the Maple Leafs may have been reluctant to move Cowan.

He brings things to the lineup that Knies simply doesn’t.

That isn’t a criticism of Knies. He is a talented young winger who brings size, finishing ability and a physical presence. But Cowan is a more versatile complementary piece.

Cowan can dig for pucks.

He can create plays.

He can make something happen when a possession appears to be going nowhere.

And perhaps most importantly, Cowan has a knack for stirring things up.

That matters when constructing a new core.

The Maple Leafs already have elite offensive talent in Auston Matthews and William Nylander, while Marchenko gives them another potential top-line scorer. What they need around those players is a collection of complementary pieces capable of doing the less glamorous work that allows stars to succeed.

Cowan fits that description extremely well.

That could explain why Toronto ultimately decided that Knies was the more expendable young piece.

Cowan may not become the biggest star on the roster.

He doesn’t need to.

If he continues developing into a player who can forecheck, create offense, win puck battles and frustrate opponents, the Maple Leafs could have something arguably more valuable: a versatile piece who can fit almost anywhere in their eventual new core.

And right now, his stock is only going up.