Maple Leafs Hit With Two Major Injury Concerns Before Opening Night

The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt with injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, and that seems to have continued into the 2026-27 season.

With training camp just getting underway, the Maple Leafs have dealt with two major injuries to their lineup, as depth forwards Max Domi and Dakota Joshua remain out heading into the season.

For Max Domi, this comes as a surprise to nobody, as the injury was reported on May 25th, and following his failed physical at the beginning of training camp, he will stay out indefinitely. In terms of the Dakota Joshua injury, many came into training camp not knowing about the situation; however, general manager John Chayka spoke on the situation, explaining that the Michigan native is dealing with a core injury and will be out day-to-day.

Dakota Joshua’s Injury Update

Although Joshua is away from the main group, he has been regularly skating with the Maple Leafs’ second group run by Maple Leafs assistant coach John Gruden. While Joshua has been taking part in on-ice practice, he does not seem close to returning to game action, as he was out for Saturday night’s contest against the Montreal Canadiens and will likely not take part in the split-squad game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Since returning to the team that drafted him, Joshua has struggled to find his footing in the lineup. During the 2025-26 season campaign, the 30-year-old only suited up for 55 games, as he dealt with upper-body injuries, along with a kidney injury that sidelined him for the majority of the second half of the season. When Joshua did play, he struggled, only registering 18 points, including 10 goals.

With many additions to the Maple Leafs’ bottom six, it will be hard to see where Joshua fits moving forward. Once Joshua returns to the Maple Leafs lineup, I believe we can see the physical winger be a member of Toronto’s fourth line alongside Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime, replacing Steven Lorentz.

Max Domi Not Nearing Return to Maple Leafs Lineup

Max Domi, on the other hand, will have a much more awaited return, as there are no signs pointing to the Toronto native returning to the lineup anytime soon. Similarly to Joshua, Domi struggled throughout the 2025-26 season, while playing 80 games, missing two due to being a healthy scratch. The Maple Leafs were hoping Domi would be able to take the next step in his game and be a key contributor to the Maple Leafs top six; however, he registered 36 points, including 12 goals, with the bulk of these points coming when playing alongside superstar forward Auston Matthews.

John Chayka’s additions to the Maple Leafs’ bottom six simply make it difficult for the duo to play meaningful time for the Maple Leafs this season. With both players making just shy of $4 million per season, it may be time to move on and save cap space for potential additions at the trade deadline.

The Maple Leafs are set to open their season on September 29th against the Montreal Canadiens, in hopes of returning back to the playoffs.