Maple Leafs Insider Blasts John Chayka For Joseph Woll Trade

New Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has already been making an indelible impression upon the club that he assumed control over in succession to Brad Treliving, who was fired on March 30 after it became clear the team would not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Among the first moves that Chayka made was the dismissal of head coach Craig Berube after two seasons on the job, and the eventual hire of former Maple Leafs assistant coach Jim Hiller as their new bench boss.

But there has been a major trade under Chayka’s direction with the Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Flyers, and not everyone is a fan of it.

Top Toronto Maple Leafs Insider Jonas Siegel Blasts Toronto For Trading Joseph Woll

Earlier this week, the Maple Leafs announced that they had traded goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers, and in return, received goaltender Samuel Ersson, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a 2026 third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Understandably, there was plenty of reaction on the part of Maple Leafs fans everywhere who were confused as to why the club would give up on Woll so early, along with giving reinforcements to their competition in the East.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs beat writer Jonas Siegel of The Athletic made it clear that he’s not a fan of the trade.

“I would love to know what you think,” Siegel told the hosts on TSN’s OverDrive. “I don’t get it. I think you make that trade if you’re absolutely sure that the two young guys that you have are, A, going to be good next year, and B, going to be better in the long run that joseph Woll. And I just don’t know how you can make that case. Like, I don’t know how you would know. How would you possibly know that either of those guys is ready to play?”

Siegel continued by saying he’s not sure of the logic behind the move when the Maple Leafs are not only trying to get back to the postseason, but keep captain Auston Matthews, who has been embroiled in trade rumors, content with the direction of the team.

“In a season with so much on the line, when they’re trying to get back in the playoffs and keep Auston Matthews happy, I don’t understand how you get rid of the goalie who is your best and most reliable,” he said. “Is he reliable in, like, a great sense of the word? No. But compared to everything else you have, he is. So I just don’t get it. I understand the cap space thing, they added a defenseman, and they have tons of cap space…..I just don’t get it.”

Joseph Woll Was Traded To The Flyers

Woll, who stepped away from the Maple Leafs this season to address a personal matter, is now with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he will form a tandem with Dan Vladar that the Flyers hope can guide them to another postseason appearance next spring.

In 117 career NHL games, Woll has posted a record of 63-43-9 with a 2.94 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and four shutouts.