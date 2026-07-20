Maple Leafs’ Former Star Goalie ‘Walking Away’ at 34 Years Old

A former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie is calling it a career at the age of 34.

Jack Campbell, who started for the Maple Leafs for several years and was named an NHL All-Star during the 2021-22 season, announced on social media that he is “walking away” from hockey. Campbell is becoming an identity and performance coach.

“I grew up my entire life chasing one dream and that was to play in the NHL,” Campbell said in a video posted on his Instagram account. “I was fortunate enough to accomplish that goal of playing eight seasons in the NHL, becoming an NHL All-Star (2021-22) and thankfully on paper, living a pretty awesome life.

“Super grateful for my days of playing but what a lot of people don’t see is the personal battles that I went through throughout my career,” Campbell continued. “Not having somebody to hold me accountable for having a well-balanced life, that’s when I found four years ago my life coach, who’s completely changed everything for me.”

Jack Campbell Enjoyed Best Season With Maple Leafs Before Signing Big Deal With Oilers

Campbell starred for the Maple Leafs from the 2019-20 season until the 2021-22 season, appearing in the Leafs’ postseason run in 2021 and 2022 as their primary goalie. During the 2021 postseason run, Campbell posted a scorching 1.81 goals against average, but the Leafs lost in an upset to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games.

It was during the 2021-22 season that Campbell posted his best overall season, going 31-9-6 while posting a 2.64 goals against average. His 49 appearances were the most he ever posted in a single season.

He would parlay that career best performance into a five-year, $25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, signed with the intention of being the team’s starting goalie. However, it was Stuart Skinner who emerged as the team’s starting goalie. Campbell was eventually bought out in 2024 with the Oilers exercising an ordinary-course buyout with $9 million spread over a six-year period.

The $25 million goalie ended his stint with the Oilers with the following numbers: 39-22-13 with an .886 save percentage and 3.53 goals against average.

Campbell last appeared in an NHL game during that time with the Oilers, spending his last season in the Detroit Red Wings‘ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. He went 5-7-1 with a 2.91 goals against average during his time with the Griffins.

The veteran goalie was originally selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft. He also had a stint with the Los Angeles Kings (2016-2020). He retires with career numbers of 93-52-18 and a 2.76 goals against average in 176 appearances and 164 starts. Campbell retires with postseason numbers of 7-8 with a 2.28 goals against average, .920 save percentage and two shutouts.

Matthew Schaefer Gives Advice to Gavin McKenna Entering Rookie Season

Matthew Schaefer, the New York Islanders’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, knows all about high expectations entering his rookie season. Schaefer every bit lived up to the billing, winning the Calder Trophy while posting 23 goals and 36 assists.

He was asked recently what his best advice would be to Gavin McKenna, the Leafs’ top overall pick in this year’s draft and he had some simple advice for his fellow young NHL star.

“Yeah, I mean, just enjoy it,” Schaefer said. “Obviously, he’s in Toronto, and me growing up in Toronto, obviously Toronto’s known for its hockey and stuff just growing up. Toronto’s always the hot spot for tournaments and things like that. But especially hockey. So it’s going to be awesome for him.”

McKenna will have high expectations as he’s expected to be the next great offensive star in the NHL. The good thing for McKenna is he won’t have any shortage of help with a talented supporting cast featuring the likes of Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.