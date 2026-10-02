Maple Leafs Just Got Brutal Reminder of What They Gave Up

The Maple Leafs just got a pretty brutal reminder of what they gave up in the Kirill Marchenko trade.

Matthew Knies made his Columbus Blue Jackets debut Thursday night and immediately put on a show against the Buffalo Sabres.

Two goals.

One assist.

Three points in his first game wearing a Blue Jackets jersey.

Columbus won 6-3, and Knies was one of the biggest reasons why. He scored a power-play goal in the first period, added another in the second and finished the night looking exactly like the kind of young power forward Toronto had spent years developing.

That is going to sting a little in Toronto.

Especially because it could be another case of the Maple Leafs giving up on a young forward too soon.

But they didn’t trade Knies for peanuts. They traded him for a 26-year-old scorer in Marchenko, who immediately jumped into the lineup and revived the club’s top six.

Marchenko hasn’t played poorly.

Far from it.

But he hasn’t had the same immediate impact Knies had on Thursday.

And that could make this trade very interesting.

The Maple Leafs Have Seen This Movie Before

Knies isn’t the first young forward the Maple Leafs may have moved on from before fully discovering what he could become.

Carter Verhaeghe is the obvious example.

Toronto drafted Verhaeghe in 2013, but he never played an NHL game for the organization. After eventually finding his footing elsewhere, he became a major offensive contributor with the Florida Panthers, including a 42-goal, 73-point season in 2023-24.

Then there is Fraser Minten.

Toronto traded the young center to Boston in the Brandon Carlo deal in March 2025, along with draft capital. Minten subsequently broke out with the Bruins, including an eight-goal, 14-point month that earned him NHL Rookie of the Month honors in January.

That’s why Knies succeeding immediately is going to get attention.

He was already good.

The concern is that he might become significantly better.

And now the Maple Leafs have to watch that happen from the other side of the border.

This Could Still Be a Good Trade for Everyone

There is another way to look at this.

Toronto didn’t trade Knies because the organization didn’t like him. The Maple Leafs made a calculated decision to acquire a proven scorer who could potentially make an immediate difference around Auston Matthews, William Nylander and the rest of the offense.

Marchenko also has a track record of producing.

He scored 27 goals and 67 points last season and has reached at least 20 goals in each of his four NHL seasons. Toronto clearly believes there is another level to his game, which explains the massive extension.

So one huge game from Knies doesn’t change the calculation.

In fact, Maple Leafs fans should probably want Knies to succeed.

If he becomes a legitimate star in Columbus while Marchenko becomes a 30-goal scorer in Toronto, that’s not necessarily a disastrous outcome.

That’s a hockey trade.

Both teams identify a player they believe fits what they are trying to build and accept the risk that the player they give up could thrive elsewhere.

The problem for Toronto is that Knies has already provided the first painful reminder of that risk.

Three points in his first game will do that.

Now Marchenko gets his chance to make sure the Maple Leafs don’t spend the rest of the season wondering whether they gave up on the wrong young forward.