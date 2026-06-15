Maple Leafs Listed As Landing Spot For 808 Game Veteran

There have been multiple changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent weeks and months, and there remains rampant speculation about what new general manager John Chayka could choose to do with regard to the players on the current roster.

While there have been lots of smoke surrounding the futures of longtime mainstays Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, there were even rumors about the Maple Leafs attempting to trade Matthew Knies within their own division to the historic rival Montreal Canadiens in a deal that fell through, allegedly due to late paperwork.

In the meantime, who could the Maple Leafs potentially be looking at adding from the outside?

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Been Suggested As A Landing Spot For Columbus Blue Jackets Captain Boone Jenner

As written by Joseph Groves of Editor In Leaf, the Maple Leafs are a potential landing spot for current Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, who is coming off a four-year, $15 million deal with a $3.75 million cap hit.

“After spending his entire career with the Blue Jackets, this may be the first real sign that something could change,” Groves wrote. So, if he does become available, the fit with Toronto is pretty easy to see.”

“Jenner isn’t a flashy player and never really has been. That’s probably part of why he makes sense here. He plays direct hockey, works the middle of the ice, wins faceoffs, finishes checks, and can handle tough defensive assignments.”

Groves goes on to say that the Maple Leafs would appreciate the leadership qualities that Jenner brings.

“There’s also the leadership side of it, which Toronto clearly values right now,” Groves wrote. “Jenner has been the captain of the Blue Jackets through some difficult seasons and roster turnover. And he’s still viewed as one of the more respected veterans in that room. You can see why that would appeal to a team trying to reset parts of its identity.”

As far as what kind of contract that Chayka could offer Jenner, Groves speculates that somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 million per season would make sense.

“Contract-wise, the number that makes sense is somewhere around $4 million on a shorter-term deal. For what Jenner brings, that’s not unreasonable at all,” he said. “Especially when you look at how hard it is to find centers who can take defensive-zone draws, kill penalties, and still chip in offensively without becoming a liability somewhere else.”

Boone Jenner Has Played His Entire NHL Career With The Blue Jackets

Jenner was selected in the second round (37th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets, with whom he has spent his entire career. He would be named the seventh team captain in club history following the departure of Nick Foligno in 2021.

In the 808 career regular season games that he has skated in, Jenner has tallied 212 goals with 209 assists. Additionally, he has scored eight goals with seven assists in 37 career games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He’s additionally won several medals while representing his native Canada on the international stage at both the junior and senior levels.