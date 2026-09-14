Maple Leafs Legend Makes Superb Gavin McKenna Claim

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark made a superb claim on Gavin McKenna and the expectations surrounding the 18-year-old forward.

As a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, McKenna, 18, has a lot of pressure to make an immediate impact. Throughout the offseason, speculation has centered on whether he will quickly enter the first line alongside captain Auston Matthews or take a more cautious approach, developing the former Penn State player’s potential gradually.

On Monday, Wendel Clark, a former Maple Leafs player, spoke to the media and was asked, surrounded by other first-overall picks such as John Tavares and Matthews, what to expect from a player like McKenna. Clark didn’t hesitate to say nobody expects him to come in and change anything.

He said, “The big thing is he’s not here to change anything. He’s here just to be a hockey player first and grow into himself.”

Maple Leafs Legend Wendel Clark Sets the Record Straight on Gavin McKenna

Clark explained that nobody expects an 18-year-old player to come to the franchise and change the world. He acknowledged that he has the potential to do great things and that if he changes everything, well, that’s great, but that it is mainly about playing these next three years to grow not only as a hockey player but also as a person.

“He’s a young guy. He’s 18 years old. We were all that, and we don’t expect any one young guy to come in and change the world. Just become and grow as a player and grow as a person.”

“That first year especially, 18, probably 18 to 19 and a half, or 18 to 20, you’re doing a lot of growing, not just as a hockey person, but just as a person in general.”

He added, “So we’re not expecting him to come out, and if it does happen, hey, awesome. But really, just come, grow, be part of the team, and become a better hockey player and a better person.”

Clark was a left winger who played with the Toronto Maple Leafs in different stages during his career. First between 1985 and 1994, after being selected first overall in the 1985 NHL Draft. In his second stint, he played between 1995 and 1998, arriving midway through the 1995-96 season after being traded by the New York Islanders.

His third and final stint began when he returned at the start of 2000 after signing as a free agent following the end of his stint in Chicago. He wore the captain’s armband with the Leafs from 1991 to 1994. In fact, the franchise officially retired his No. 17.