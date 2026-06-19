Maple Leafs Linked To $39.375M Gold Medal Winner

It didn’t take long for new Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka to start putting his mark on the franchise he assumed control over as the official successor to former GM Brad Treliving, who was terminated in late March.

Chayka has already terminated coach Craig Berube while hiring former Maple Leafs assistant Jim Hiller as the club’s new bench boss, while also pulling off a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers that sent goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick, goaltender Samuel Ersson, and defenseman Emil Andrae.

And while there is plenty of speculation surrounding the futures of names like Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and Matthew Knies with the franchise, the Maple Leafs have been connected to a familiar face in the Eastern Conference as a potential trade target.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Been Linked To New York Rangers Forward Vincent Trocheck

Because of the loss of forward Max Domi, who is experiencing unforeseen complications from offseason surgery, the Maple Leafs are going to need additional forward depth moving forward.

Earlier this month, it was reported by New York Post reporter Mollie Walker that the Maple Leafs have expressed interest in acquiring Vincent Trocheck, who has been heavily embroiled in trade rumors, from the New York Rangers.

“Toronto has reached out about Trocheck in the wake of Max Domi’s back surgery complications,” Walker reported. “Domi is out indefinitely. Depending on whether Toronto is on Trocheck’s no-trade list and the Pittsburgh native is willing to go to Canada, it could be a fit. Toronto [could be] in the market for a second-line center.”

Trocheck and the Rangers endured a very difficult 2025-26 NHL season that resulted in their status as not only the NHL’s worst team on home ice, but also coming nowhere close to earning a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rangers GM Chris Drury, who has already parted ways with numerous assets over the last two seasons, traded star forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings in early February for a meager return, and while Trocheck was expected to be moved, the team ultimately retained him through the end of the season.

A native of Pittsburgh, Trocheck was taken by the Florida Panthers in the third round (64th overall pick) in the 2011 NHL Draft. He played a handful of season for the Panthers before he was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes in February 2020 for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie.

After several years with the Hurricanes, he signed a seven-year, $39.375 million contract with the Rangers in 2022. In 868 career NHL games, Trocheck has scored 239 goals with 392 assists.

Vincent Trocheck Has Been Connected To The Maple Leafs

Trocheck, who helped Team USA upset Team Canada for the gold medal in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, has been linked to the Maple Leafs, especially after the complications Domi experienced from surgery.

However, Chayka would likely have to pay a steep price for Trocheck, likely involving a high draft pick and a roster player, along with a highly-regarded prospect.