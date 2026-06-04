Maple Leafs Linked To $39.375M Star From Original 6 Rival

There have already been multiple changes for the Toronto Maple Leafs in recent weeks and months, starting with the termination of general manager Brad Treliving on March 30 and the official hiring of John Chayka in his place.

Additionally, Chayka decided to remove Craig Berube as their head coach; the club has been linked to multiple potential replacements, including Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette.

The Maple Leafs are also embroiled in rumors involving the future of Auston Matthews with the club, but while those are sorted out, there has been speculation that Toronto could make a splashy acquisition at some point in the offseason. And there is one name that they’re currently linked to from an Original 6 rival that has been heavily involved in rumors of his own, and could be on the move before long.

Could The Toronto Maple Leafs Acquire Vincent Trocheck From The New York Rangers?

Speaking of not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that’s the situation the New York Rangers found themselves in this season. Not only did they heavily struggle on home ice at Madison Square Garden, but they also traded away star forward Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings.

While they were rumored to be considering a trade of forward Vincent Trocheck, he ultimately remained in place for the time being. But that could change at some point during the offseason.

According to Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker of The New York Post, the Maple Leafs could show interest in acquiring Trocheck, especially after the uncertainty of Max Domi’s availability following complications from recent surgery.

“Toronto has reached out about Trocheck in the wake of Max Domi’s back surgery complications,” Walker reported. “Domi is out indefinitely, which puts the Maple Leafs in the market for a second-line center.”

The reported asking price of Trocheck from the Rangers is said to include a first-round pick, a current NHL roster player, and a high-end prospect.

Trocheck is signed for two more seasons with a salary cap of $5.625 million, and scored 16 goals and 53 points in 67 games played for the Rangers this season.

Vincent Trocheck Was Heavily Involved In Trade Rumors But Wasn’t Moved By GM Chris Drury

As the Rangers struggled heavily in their recently completed season, it became clear that GM Chris Drury was going to be making major changes. The first big step in those changes came when Artemi Panarin was shipped to the Los Angeles Kings for a rather modest return; they also made a pair of minor-league depth moves.

However, despite being heavily involved in trade rumors in the days and weeks leading up to the March 6 Deadline, Trocheck remained in place by the end of the day.

Trocheck also revealed that he had difficult discussions with his family regarding the potential of a trade, especially with his two young children.

Trocheck has played for the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes in addition to the Rangers, and has 239 goals with 392 assists in 686 career games. He’s also contributed 17 goals with 20 assists in 56 career postseason games.