Maple Leafs Linked to 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion to Bolster Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams interested in Jonathan Toews who’s interested in making an NHL comeback.

Toews hasn’t played since the 2022-23 season due to injuries. However, the future Hall of Famer has said he wants to make a comeback. NHL insider Frank Seravalli says the Maple Leafs are one of the teams who are interested in him.

“It’s been almost two calendar years since we’ve seen Jonathan Toews on the ice,” Seravalli said on Sports on Prime. “But I can tell you that there’s no shortage of teams whose interest was peaked over the holidays when Toews detailed his five-week healing journey in India as he’s been suffering from chronic inflammatory response disorder. And so he’s feeling the best that he has in years and hinted in that story that he might want to resume his NHL career…

“Andy, I’m gonna give you three teams to keep an eye on if Jonathan Toews does decide to make a comeback bid. One of them is the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Seravalli added. “A third-line center has been on Brad Treliving’s wishlist all season long. The other would be the Winnipeg Jets, the hometown team for Jonathan Toews. And the third would be the Colorado Avalanche, in desperate need of another center. Three true, legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, all of whom would be interested to see what the three-time Stanley Cup winner, and one of the most clutch players of his generation, would still have left in the tank.”

Toews became a free agent in 2023 after completing his eight-year $84 million deal. Toews has spent his entire NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Insider Says Toews Has Resumed Skating

Seravalli says Toews has resumed skating as he looks to return to the NHL.

Toews has been out of the spotlight, but the star forward is looking to make a comeback and is serious about it.

“Well, I can tell you that at this point, Jonathan Toews has indeed resumed skating,” Seravalli said. “He’s feeling the best that he has in years, and he’s also backed down to his playing weight. I’m told that multiple teams expressed interest in Toews’ potential return to his agent in Pat Brisson from CAA Sports. They’re not entirely sure yet as to whether or not Toews might try and resume playing this year. In which case he’d have to be on a team’s reserve list by the trade deadline on March 7th. Or if this is something that will wait until next year.”

Toews last played in the 2022-23 NHL season skating in 53 games recording 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points.

Maple Leafs Have a Need At Third-Line Center

Toronto desperately needs a third-line center so Toews would fit their roster. He also is a leader and knows what it takes to win which could help Toronto get over the hump.

According to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are interested in adding a center before the trade deadline.

“I think that’s the number one thing that he’s (Brad Treliving) been looking for all season,” Friedman said on The Fan Hockey Show, referencing the addition of center depth.

Toronto’s top centerman Auston Matthews has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, which makes center a need.