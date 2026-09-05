Maple Leafs Face Decision on Forward Amid Blockbuster Interest

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a decision to make regarding one of their star forwards, as recent reports say NHL teams continue to inquire about him for a potential blockbuster move.

According to NHL reporter Renaud Lavoie, several teams around the league continue to inquire about 23-year-old winger Matthew Knies.

Knies had previously been linked to teams such as the Montreal Canadiens. Still, the rumors have resurfaced after the aforementioned reporter said Thursday on BPM Sports that he has been told a trade involving the talented forward is still possible heading into next season. However, he acknowledged that Montreal is not the most likely destination.

Maple Leafs Face Tough Decision on Matthew Knies’ Future

In June, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs had a trade deadline deal with the Montreal Canadiens involving Knies.

That said, Montreal is not the only team linked to the Leafs winger, as Frank Seravalli reported that the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs also discussed a potential deal involving the 23-year-old winger.

In July, Maple Leafs assistant general manager Ryan Hardy said that Knies remained an important piece for the franchise, emphasizing that the front office was in constant contact with the player’s camp, just as they are with other key pieces of the team.

“For we’re in contact with his group, as you always are with all your players. But Matthew Knies is an important part of the Maple Leafs, and anything beyond that is really just speculation and, I guess,” Hardy said.

Currently, Matthew Knies is entering the second year of his six-year deal with the Maple Leafs, carrying a $7.75 million cap hit for a total value of $46.5 million.

During the 2025-26 season, Knies appeared in 79 games for the Leafs, scoring 23 goals and recording 43 assists for 66 points. The previous season, he played one fewer game and scored 29 goals and added 29 assists for 58 points. During the 2023-24 season, he played 80 games, contributing 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points.

Knies has clearly gone from strength to strength throughout his time in Toronto and, as a result, has established himself as a star. Therefore, it is understandable that the front office would not make his departure easy or that resolving the situation would be straightforward.

Leafs general manager John Chayka and head coach Jim Hiller will soon have to decide whether to trade Knies for the right amount of money and assets or count on him for the upcoming season.