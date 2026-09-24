Maple Leafs Veteran Coming off Career Year Could Still Be Traded

A Toronto Maple Leafs veteran coming off of a career year could still be traded.

The 23-year-old Matthew Knies is coming off of a career year. The young forward posted 23 goals and a career-high 43 assists and 66 points, ranking among the team leader in all categories for the Maple Leafs. It also helps that Knies is on a team-friendly six-year, $46.5 million deal he signed with Toronto just prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

With his age, rising production and modest salary, Knies was a hot name mentioned in trade market during the offseason. According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Leafs aren’t currently shopping Knies, but it still remains a possibility as the season unfolds.

“I don’t believe for a second that the Maple Leafs are shopping Matthew Knies,” said Dreger. “I just think that it’s conversations that managers would have had at the trade deadline or in the offseason, and they’re circling back. It’s not front-burner stuff, but maybe it develops as the season unfolds.”

Why Matthew Knies Would Be Hot Trade Commodity

The key words in that quote are “as the season unfolds.” We all know the Maple Leafs are coming off of a down season, ranking second-to-last in points in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade. If they unexpectedly go through a similar season, it would likely force the Leafs into seller mode where Knies would be one of their most prized assets.

Unlike other older, higher-priced veterans such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Knies’ salary is on the cheaper end for a player whose production continues to rise. He’s locked into a contract that pays him under $8 million a year through the 2030-31 season and he’s only going to continue getting better.

Knies ranked second on the team in assists, fourth in goals and third in total points.

We’ll see how the season unfolds as the Maple Leafs have high expectations with Gavin McKenna in the fold and new veteran additions such as Sergei Bobrovsky and Darren Raddysh. If the Leafs are contenders, Knies will remain on the roster. If they emerge as one of the worst teams in the NHL for a second consecutive season, Knies is likely they’re most prized asset at the trade deadline.

Gavin McKenna on Playing With Auston Matthews: ‘I Had A Lot of Fun Playing Out There’

The Maple Leafs wrapped up their preseason slate with two big wins over their rivals, the Ottawa Senators. The 6-1 victory over the Senators featured Gavin McKenna contributing an assist while playing on the same shifts as team star and captain Auston Matthews.

Following the game, McKenna chimed in on playing with Matthews, something that could happen often over the course of the regular season.

“I thought we had a good couple shifts together, and one ended up in the back of the net. He played unbelievable tonight,” said McKenna of Matthews. “To be out there with him, you’re always kind of looking for him in a spot so we can let his shot go. I think he was looking for me out there as well. I had a lot of fun playing out there.”