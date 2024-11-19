Maple Leafs GM Explains Why Auston Matthews Flew to Germany for Treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving revealed captain Auston Matthews went to Germany for treatment for his undisclosed injury.

Matthews has not played since November 3 as he’s been out of the lineup due to an undisclosed injury. There has been no real update on his injury, but on November 19 it was revealed Matthews went to Munich, Germany for treatment.

Treliving revealed Matthews is seeing a doctor he has worked with in the past while being accompanied by a Leafs’ physician.

“We haven’t been trying to be cryptic with all this stuff. We’ve been calling him day-to day-because that’s what he’s been,” Treliving said. “We’ve looked at the schedule here and what we’re trying to do is use this week to hopefully get this thing behind him. As part of that, he and our Doc Forman went over to Germany to see a doc that he’s used in the past. More as a general checkup, but also to get some work done on his thing. It’s not alarming.

“It was something we’ve been discussing, knowing that he’s going to be getting this week, but we’re hopeful that once we get through the week here, he’ll be back up and skating and his return to play would be after that,” Treliving added. “Matthews has skated in So again, nothing new. There’s been no setbacks. Everything’s been actually going quite well. We’re just trying to use the days that we’ve got here with less games being played to just try to get this behind us.”

The plan is for Matthews to return sometime in November, but there is no exact date for his return.

Maple Leafs GM Says He’s Protective of His Players

Toronto has been calling Matthews day-to-day, Treliving was asked why that was the case.

The Maple Leafs have been listing Matthews day-to-day, despite him being over for a couple of weeks now. Treliving says that is because he wants to be protective to his players.

“I’m protective of our players. I don’t think we want to share as much as we can, but anything that may put the player at jeopardy, I just am not going to do that,” Treliving said. “There’s not surgery. There’s not any speculation like that. Like I said, I think we’re in a good spot here where we’re getting beyond it, and we’re going to try to use this time to get this behind us.”

According to Treliving, he says Matthews has been on board with the plan to get him back to 100 percent healthy.

“He wants to play,” Treliving said. “But he also knows that we’ve got the long game in mind here, so he’s doing well. He’s been doing all his workouts and all that stuff. So he wants to play. I mean, that’s what he does, right? But he’ll be back, hopefully, like I said, soon, here in the not-too-distant future.”

Matthews has skated in 13 games recording 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points this season.

Maple Leafs GM Reveals Game Matthews Could Return

Toronto ruled out Matthews for the team’s November 20 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, Treliving says the game against Utah on November 24 or the Florida Panthers game on November 27 are the likely dates for his return.

“Maybe, maybe not (against Utah),” Treliving said. “We go to Florida after that, so that’s sort of where I feel more comfortable. Maybe Sunday, but probably after that on the road.”

Matthews is in the first year of a four-year $53 million deal.