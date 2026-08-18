Maple Leafs Might Find Solid Scorer in This Ducks Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs might just have a bit of an unexpected opportunity to add a solid goal scorer amid the uncertainty unfolding in Anaheim.

It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are looking to add as much firepower as they can. And if that firepower can come at a low cost, it’s something certainly worth looking into.

Specifically, that goal scorer could be Anaheim Ducks’ veteran forward Chris Kreider.

The Leo Carlsson offer sheet threw a massive spanner into the works for Anaheim. Their cap situation suddenly went from flush to nonexistent. Yes, the team still has about $10 million available. But it’s the Cutter Gauthier contract that has the Ducks in a bind.

There have been reports that Gauthier turned down a four-year, $13 million AAV contract. That’s all thanks to the spike in player salaries this summer.

Now, let’s assume for a minute that the Ducks pay up. If they do, they’ll need to clear space to become cap-compliant. And one of the leading candidates to get the heave-ho is Kreider.

That’s where the Maple Leafs could cash in.

The Ducks won’t likely have a high asking price for Kreider. Since everyone knows the Ducks will be desperate to clear space, the club should expect to get more than a couple of late-round picks at best. Perhaps something like a late-rounder and a middling prospect could get the deal across the finish line. But the payoff could be much greater.

Maple Leafs Could Get Depth Much-Needed Depth Scoring

Kreider could fit in very well on a third line with Easton Cowan and Teddy Blueger. The line won’t be overpowering anyone with speed and skill, but it’s good enough to generate opportunities and convert goals.

The 35-year-old is coming off back-to-back 22-goal seasons. So, if he can rack up 20+ goals for the Maple Leafs, that would be most welcome. Plus, Kreider could give Toronto’s power play some net-front presence that it lacks.

Overall, adding Kreider wouldn’t be a terrible idea, especially if the acquisition cost is low. But there’s something that could derail this entire conversation.

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Kreider Comes with High Cap Hit

As it stands, the veteran forward is entering the final year of a seven-year pact carrying a $6.5 million cap hit. That won’t be easy for the Maple Leafs to fit under the cap. Perhaps if the Ducks were willing to take on Dakota Joshua’s $3.25 million cap hit, the deal might work.

Of course, Anaheim isn’t in a position to take back another contract. But it could take back a contract like Joshua’s and then figure out what to do with it later on.

Also, if Max Domi ends up on LTIR, there might be just enough room to fit Kreider’s contract in the books. Since the Ducks won’t be retaining any salary, getting Kreider on the Maple Leafs’ roster might be easier said than done.

Perhaps this entire conversation is just a futile exercise. The math just won’t work without some major work. But if there’s anyone who can figure out a clever solution, it’s John Chayka.