Maple Leafs Not Trading Rielly Anytime Soon, Rumor

For all the chatter surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, a trade does not appear to be on the horizon anytime soon.

That’s the sentiment that insider David Pagnotta conveyed in a rumor rundown in the Fourth Period.

Pagnotta made an interesting point about the Maple Leafs management, including both the Treliving and Chayka administrations, failing to approach Rielly’s representation about a potential trade.

“To date, the Maple Leafs have not approached Rielly and his camp with any possible trade scenario. Not now/yet under GM John Chayka, and not during the Brad Treliving administration. Should Chayka find a suitable trade that makes sense for the Maple Leafs, he will take it to Rielly’s representation, upon which the veteran blueliner, his family and agent will analyze whether or not they want to go that route.”

That’s been the impression around Rielly for years now. It has become an annual tradition in Maple Leafs chatter that Rielly’s name gets tossed around. He gets a lot of undue flak, particularly since he hasn’t produced up to Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar levels.

But just because Rielly has seemingly lost a step here and there, and he doesn’t score 90 points, doesn’t mean he’s become expendable.

For better or worse, the Leafs would have a devil of a time trying to replace him. There is no number-one defenseman in the pipeline waiting to bust through to the NHL. There isn’t a premier blueliner on the market.

Unless John Chayka is working the backchannels on Hughes or Makar, the best thing the club could do at this point is hold onto Rielly.

Maple Leafs Would Be Willing to Move Rielly for Right Price

So, this is the most interesting point. The Maple Leafs would be willing to move Rielly for the right price. But what exactly does that mean? Of course, any sort of trade would involve the other party taking the 32-year-old’s full $7.5 million cap hit.

Under those circumstances, what could the Maple Leafs really get for Rielly?

The answer to that question means Toronto is most likely better off just keeping Rielly. The increase in the cap ceiling will water down his cap hit. Meanwhile, the Leafs will need to find upgrades across the board.

But should there be a team that’s desperate enough to actually pay something meaningful for Rielly, that’s something the team could take to Rielly at some point.

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Rielly Trade Talk Is Just Noise

At the end of the day, all the talk surrounding a Rielly trade is just noise at this point. There’s no realistic offer on the table from anyone. And even if someone, like the San Jose Sharks, were willing to pull the trigger, would Rielly even consider moving his family there?

Those are questions that invariably come up with older players. They have families and no-trade clauses. Such players want security and seek stability.

That’s why Rielly and the Maple Leafs are better off together. Barring injury, Rielly will be playing his 1,000th game in the blue and white next season. That’s something to celebrate. The organization would do well to make a big deal about it.