Maple Leafs Put On Notice After NHL Insider’s Morgan Rielly Warning

There have been multiple changes to the Toronto Maple Leafs so far this offseason in terms of leadership and new players on the ice, though one situation still has yet to be resolved by general manager John Chayka.

The future of defenseman Morgan Rielly, the longest tenured member of the club that has been heavily involved in trade rumors dating back to last season, remains up in the air. As of now, the Leafs veteran remains on the roster and appears on track to begin next season in the same colors he’s always worn throughout his career.

However, there’s still plenty of time to get a deal done if Chayka is able to find an adequate trading partner for him. But one NHL Insider is issuing a specific warning for the Maple Leafs if they wait too long to deal him.

NHL Insider Issues Specific Warning To The Toronto Maple Leafs Over Defenseman Morgan Rielly

While speaking on a recent segment of TSN’s OverDrive, NHL Insider Bryan Hayes warned the Leafs that Rielly runs the risk of becoming an “untraceable asset” if his performance doesn’t improve next season.

“It was just a weird year for everyone,” he said. “The whole team was bad. I’m telling you, he’s got game left. If you bring him back and he keeps going south, you can’t sell that anymore. Like then you’re really tough.”

“Because if the league right now is saying, ‘Hey, I don’t know about Morgan Rielly,’ and you can’t sell, I’m telling you, there’s game there. He’s just got to get out of here. He’s just looking for a new scene. If he has a new coach, new lease on life, and he’s just as bad or worse next year, then he becomes an untradeable asset.”

Rielly, whom the Maple Leafs selected in the opening round (fifth overall pick) of the 2012 NHL Draft, has appeared in 951 career games, and has scored 98 goals with 451 assists for 549 points. He’s also contributed 15 goals with 32 assists in 72 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He still has four years left on his contract that carries a $7.5 million salary cap hit.

Morgan Rielly Prefers To Remain With The Maple Leafs

Rielly, who is well aware that he’s involved in trade rumors, voiced his preference in April to remain with the only NHL club that he’s ever known and who gave him his chance.

“My desire to stay in Toronto is always going to be there,” Rielly said in April of his future in Toronto. “There’s a number of (reasons), but a big one is loyalty. Loyalty to the team that drafted you, I think that’s a powerful thing.”

Meanwhile, he’s also focused on delivering a more consistent performance on the ice.

“It’s been up and down,” Rielly said of his season, “which as a player, you want to be consistent and try not to have that. I’d want to be more consistent than I have been. There’s been challenges, whether it’s the team or individuals, all year. And that’s what you want to avoid.”