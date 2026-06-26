Maple Leafs Officially Begin Gavin McKenna Era

The Toronto Maple Leafs ended all speculation on Friday night, selecting Gavin McKenna with the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

There really wasn’t much doubt regarding Toronto picking McKenna. Leafs GM John Chayka hadn’t been too standoffish about the organization’s decision. While he never outright declared that the Penn State standout was the guy, it was clear where the organization was heading.

Now, the Gavin McKenna era officially begins in Toronto and the NHL. The Maple Leafs will likely pair the 18-year-old phenom with another former phenom, captain Auston Matthews. The duo should provide plenty of highlights as Toronto looks to bounce back into contention.

With the KeyBank Center packed with Maple Leafs fans, star Justin Bieber had the opportunity to introduce the pick. The boos going around him were proof of how the Sabres fans in attendance felt about their longtime rivals picking first.

The words from Bieber’s mouth were hardly a surprise. And with a simple phrase, “Mr. McKenna, we would like to draft you,” the suspense ended.

The cheers from Toronto fans in attendance and around the hockey world erupted around the organization.

The justifiable hype for Maple Leafs fans is palpable. A new era is about to begin for what has been one of the most battered fan bases this season. It only remains to be seen just how much of an impact McKenna can make on the team out of the gate.

If last year’s first-overall selection, Matthew Schaefer, is any indication, the Yukon native could take the NHL by storm.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that the Calder Trophy could land on McKenna’s mantle when his 2026-27 rookie season is in the books.

One thing is certain: The beginning of an exciting new era in the NHL is officially underway, not just for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but for all fans across the league.

Maple Leafs Biggest Question Lies in Whether McKenna Will Play Next Season

Perhaps the biggest question remaining for the Maple Leafs and Gavin McKenna is whether he’ll play next season.

The odds of the Leafs’ newest draft pick suiting up for the club next season are quite high. McKenna is one of the few prospects in the draft who’s actually NHL-ready. That’s something that likely weighed heavily on the team’s decision to pick McKenna.

Maple Leafs fans will be certain to see Gavin McKenna at training camp this fall. If he impresses, and he most likely will, he’ll have a spot on the team waiting for him.

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Business to Follow for All Parties

With Gavin McKenna officially in the fold, the next order of business will be for the Maple Leafs to sign him to an entry-level contract. In that regard, the two sides have likely negotiated that bit of business.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear about Gavin McKenna signing his first NHL contract in the coming weeks. That situation should be a fait accompli at this point.

The most important issue weighing on Leafs Nation will be to see just how impactful McKenna can be on the ice.