Retired Maple Leafs 34-Year-Old Star Goalie Owed Millions By Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a new era of goaltending thanks to John Chayka. During the offseason they added former Florida Panthers Stanley Cup winner, Sergei Bobrovsky, to work in tandem with Anthony Stolarz. While the Maple Leafs news of the day is regarding their game against the Ottawa Senators, former Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is making waves with recent comments.

Campbell recently retired from the NHL and started a new career as an “identity and performance coach.” The 34-year-old played for several teams, including the Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings.

Former Maple Leafs 34-Year-Old Goalie Owed Money By The Edmonton Oilers

While the Maple Leafs have had their fair share of frivolous spending, perhaps none of that compares to the type of contract that Campbell received from Ken Holland and the Oilers.

On July 13th, 2022, Holland signed Campbell to a five-year, $25 million contract. Little did he know what this deal would become.

Campbell played 36 games in his first year with the team, but only played five the year after, when his contract was bought out by the Oilers.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, they are still feeling the effects of that buyout.

According to Puckpedia, the Oilers are still paying Campbell until the end of the 2029-30 season. Here is how the money they owe Campbell breaks down:

2026-27: $2.6 million

2027-28: $1.5 million

2028-29: $1.5 million

2029-30: $1.5 million

In total, it adds up to $7.1 million.

Looking At Jack Campbell

Campbell’s most successful period came while he was with the Maple Leafs.

He played three seasons with the Maple Leafs, however, his most recent season with the team was perhaps his best. In 49 games, Campbell finished with a 21-9-4 record to go along with a 2.64 goals against average (GAA), a .914 save percentage (SV%), and five shutouts.

As a member of the Maple Leafs, he participated in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

Looking At the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs started their new season against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, and with the New York Islanders on Wednesday night. Thanks to Colton Sissons and Easton Cowan, they walked away with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Their next test comes Saturday night, when they face the Senators.

They have a slew of new players, including (but not limited to), Jack Roslovic, Darren Raddysh, Gavin McKenna, and Kirill Marchenko.

Marchenko is the most recent addition, who came over to the Maple Leafs, along with Elvis Merzlikins in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, Matthew Knies was part of the package needed to acquire their services.

The team has a lot of positive energy, and it is up to them to make something good happen after last season’s disappointment.