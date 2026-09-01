Maple Leafs Part Ways With Another Long Time Staffer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made several meaningful moves under new general manager John Chayka, who was hired to replace the terminated Brad Treliving (let go on March 30).

For one thing, he’s not only made multiple changes in player personnel on the ice, but also completely revamped the club’s coaching staff, as well as several names in their front office.

And now, according to a longtime Leafs Insider, Chayka has made another personnel move. According to Steve Simmons, the Maple Leafs have parted ways with their longtime team physician, who’d held the role for two decades.

“After 20 years, the Maple Leafs have parted ways with team physician Dr Noah Forman,” Simmons wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additionally, the Maple Leafs appear to have already replaced him, as the title of Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician is now held by Dr. David Lawrence.

This Is The Latest In A Series Of Staff Changes For The Toronto Maple Leafs

Among the many front office changes that the Maple Leafs made under Chayka was the removal of assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser, who had been in the position since 2022 and who originally joined the franchise in 2018 as part of their player development department.

“For the past eight seasons, it has been an incredible honor to work for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Wickenheiser wrote. “Over the last few days, John Chayka and I had several discussions about my role moving forward. During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization. However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path.”

“As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues,” Chayka said in a statement. “These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future.”

The Maple Leafs Have Several New Players For The Upcoming Season

Not only did the Maple Leafs overhaul their front office and coaching staff, but Chayka acquired multiple news players via free agency, trade, and the NHL Draft.

The most notable new arrival is first overall draft selection Gavin McKenna, whom Toronto selected after winning the NHL Draft Lottery despite having missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Among the other new players arriving in Toronto for this season include Sergei Bobrovsky, Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh, Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic and Teddy Blueger among many others.