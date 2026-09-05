Maple Leafs Earn Positive Recognition In Recent NHL Ranking

While that particular era of Toronto Maple Leafs hockey came to a close, there was once a period of time from 2018 through 2025 that the club enjoyed their “Core Four” of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

While that era produced exactly two playoff series wins, it still provided highly competitive and successful campaigns in the regular season, and it started when the Leafs poached Tavares on the free agent market from the New York Islanders in the summer of 2018.

And now, the Maple Leafs are being recognized as having given out one of the best deals in recent NHL free agent history for not only signing Tavares in 2018, but re-signing him at a hometown discount for his next deal upon the completion of his initial contract.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Being Recognized For Signing John Tavares

The Maple Leafs and former general manager Kyle Dubas signed Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million contract in the summer of 2018, bringing the Ontario native back to his home province to play for the team that he grew up rooting for as a youth.

The signing is being recognized by Yardbarker as one of the best since the turn of the century in 2000.

He wrote:

“Maple Leafs fans may disagree because the team still hasn’t won the Cup since 1967. Also, Tavares lost the captaincy so that it could be given to Auston Matthews. We don’t care. Toronto signed a future Hall of Famer for seven years and $77 million. In those seven seasons, he tallied 493 points in 515 games, and then got him on a four-year extension for a massive hometown discount of $4.38 per season. No man can win a Cup by himself. Just ask Mats Sundin.”

Tavares would score the series-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round of the 2023 postseason, Toronto’s first playoff series win since 2004.

However, that (and their first round win over the Senators in 2025) remain the only postseason series victories they’ve enjoyed in over two decades. Additionally, Tavares ceded the captaincy to Matthews in 2024.

Toronto’s “Cour Four” Era Closed In 2025 With Mitch Marner’s Departure

The Maple Leafs, who suffered yet another frustrating Game 7 loss on home ice in the spring of 2025 against the Florida Panthers after enjoying a 2-0 series lead, made major changes that summer.

Marner departed with a massive sign-and-trade deal to the Vegas Golden Knights, and the club struggled to replaced the career-best 102 points he scored in what would be his final campaign with the Leafs. He also helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final, and was a contender to earn the Con Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP in his first year outside of Toronto.

Meanwhile, Toronto missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the same year they drafted Matthews.

Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares remain with the Leafs, and with their renewed sense of urgency thanks to the multiple moves made by new general manager John Chayka, they’re hoping to make a return to the playoffs next spring.