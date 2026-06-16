Maple Leafs Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Move by Moving Key Player

The Toronto Maple Leafs face one of their most important offseasons in recent memory.

The Maple Leafs are coming off of their worst season in a decade, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. It’s unfamiliar territory for a team that is accustomed to being one of the top Eastern Conference contenders, with the question normally being whether or not they can advance deep in the postseason — not whether or not they can make it to the playoffs.

Toronto didn’t just miss the postseason, they finished the year as one of the lowly teams in the NHL with just 78 points to show for it. That was the second-lowest total of any Eastern Conference team and one of the bottom five point totals in the NHL.

With the Leafs holding the top overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft — many expect them to pick the next great superstar in Gavin McKenna — they’ll likely have to make some moves if they want to contend for a playoff spot in the near future. According to Rory Boylen of Sportsnet, one of those bold moves could see the Leafs moving on from 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan.

Why the Maple Leafs Could Move Easton Cowan

Cowan played a key role for the Leafs during his rookie year this past season, notching 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 66 games, ranking 11th on the team. However, the 21-year-old forward could be a viable trade piece this offseason.

“And, who knows, with just the right summer trade or two, they could even surprise. Morgan Rielly and one of the goalies are oft-discussed trade possibilities this summer, but what about 21-year-old winger Easton Cowan,” asks Boylen. “If the Leafs are in the market for a sizeable deal, one that puts next season more into focus, they may have to consider moving the youngster to get a deal done. We’re thinking the Leafs have a shot to be very active as John Chayka and Co. look to put their stamp on the team, and Cowan is an intriguing asset to use,” Boylen wrote.”

Maple Leafs Could Undergo Offseason Overhaul

The Leafs are in a weird spot right now. They don’t appear to be Stanley Cup contenders entering next season — even by drafting McKenna — and it’s highly unlikely that they move on from key veteran franchise pieces such as Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares.

The more likely scenarios see the Leafs possibly moving on from their longest-tenured player in defenseman Morgan Rielly and a young expendable piece such as Cowan. Cowan has offensive potential, previously notching 34 goals and 62 assists with the London Knights of the OHL during the 2023-24 season. Considering he’s on just a three-year, $2.67 million entry-level contract and has room for growth as a 21-year-old, there shouldn’t be any shortage of suitors if the Leafs are looking to stockpile draft picks.

The Leafs may have a bright future ahead of them, especially if they draft a player with superstar potential such as McKenna. However, there’s undoubtedly going to be turnover this offseason after the Leafs posted their worst season in a decade. Furthermore, the franchise has undergone a complete overhaul, hiring a new general manager in John Chayka and franchise great Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor of hockey operations.