Maple Leafs Raddysh Passed Over by Bolts for a Reason

The Toronto Maple Leafs have easily pulled off this offseason’s biggest trade so far. The acquisition of Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a massive sign-and-trade deal is something worth celebrating on the surface.

But for as much fanfare as the deal has gotten, it has also been met with mixed reactions. Yes, the Maple Leafs got this summer’s most coveted UFA defenseman. However, he doesn’t come without some scrutiny.

To begin with, Toronto coughed up a massive deal for a guy who has only had one good NHL season. The argument here is that Raddysh’s breakout was just the beginning of what could be a prolonged streak of success.

Taking that thesis at face value then renders the following thought: Why would Tampa pass on Raddysh?

There are two answers to that question. Let’s start with the simplest one.

The Bolts don’t have a ton of cap space. PuckPedia shows Tampa has a touch over $13 million in cap space. If $8 million or so goes to Raddysh, the Lightning would struggle to round out the roster. While Tampa could have made the cap hit work, it might have put the organization in a needless cap crunch.

That’s not something the Maple Leafs face this offseason. Even after adding Raddysh’s contract, the Leafs have nearly $19 million in cap space and no significant UFAs to re-sign. That’s enough room to fit a couple of other contracts to round out the roster.

But there’s another, more interesting reason why Tampa passed on Raddysh.

Maple Leafs Took a Major Chance on Unproven Commodity

The other, more complex reason why the Lightning passed on Raddysh came down to the fact that he’s an unproven commodity. In an interesting editorial, John Romano of the Orlando Sentinel made a keen argument for why Tampa was right to pass on the now-Maple Leafs defenseman.

Romano mused that it’s better to be “prudent rather than adventurous.” He’s right. Lightning GM Julien BriseBois exercised caution in failing to meet Raddysh’s demands. The word leading up to the trade was that Raddysh wanted a long-term deal. Since he knew he could get over $8 million in the open market, he wasn’t afraid to play hardball with the Bolts.

In the end, Tampa called his bluff. That situation had led Romano to raise the most insightful question of all: Can Raddysh duplicate his success from this past season?

“The question is whether he can duplicate that performance. Not just in 2026-27, but in the seven seasons that follow.”

Anyone familiar with professional spots, not just hockey, will know the answer to that question. The Maple Leafs will be lucky if they get four or even five productive seasons out of Raddysh.

If they do, and the Maple Leafs can win a Stanley Cup along the way, no one will really care about how the contract ages in the back half. The only thing that will matter will be any potential championships.

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Raddysh Deal Had to Go 8 Seasons

The final point is that the Raddysh deal had to go for eight seasons in order for the Maple Leafs to keep his cap hit low. In other words, a short-term deal, such as the one the Lightning wanted for Raddysh, would have resulted in a higher AAV.

Would Raddysh have wanted closer to $10 million against the cap on, say, a three or four-year deal?

That’s entirely possible. Raddysh and his camp knew that if there was a year in which a middling blueliner could cash in, it was this one.

That’s the ultimate point. Raddysh seemingly came out of nowhere. He got plenty of playing time thanks to the injury to Victor Hedman this season. If Hedman had played a full year, Raddysh might have been looking at a league-minimum deal this summer.

Instead, he hit the mother lode. For the Maple Leafs’ sake, fans hope Raddysh lives up to his contract.