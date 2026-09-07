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Maple Leafs Ranked Among NHL’s Best in Important Roster Metric

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ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Easton Cowan #53 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his second period goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 09, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most exciting teams to watch heading into the next NHL season, and they have earned recognition as one of the league’s deepest teams.

After the structural and roster changes made by the Toronto franchise, fans and the media are paying close attention to what the 2026-27 season could look like for the Leafs.

Although they haven’t proven anything yet, since all of these changes happened during the offseason, some experts and analysts already consider them one of the best rosters heading into the upcoming campaign.

Maple Leafs Named Among NHL’s Deepest Rosters

The Hockey News ranked the four best teams in the NHL in terms of squad depth and included the Maple Leafs on that list. The argument is that they not only landed the No. 1 overall draft pick, Gavin McKenna, but also rebuilt their bottom-six forward group and goaltending options by adding players such as Sergei Bobrovsky, while strengthening their defense with players of Darren Raddysh’s caliber.

“Say what you will about the Maple Leafs’ sub-par performances this past season, when they fell to last place in the Atlantic Division and 15th place in the Eastern Conference. But new GM John Chayka earned a lot of praise this summer with the slew of changes he’s made to Toronto’s roster,” The Hockey News’ Adam Proteau wrote.

He added, “The Maple Leafs are still going to face an uphill battle getting into the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Chayka has given his group the depth it needs to compete.”

Below, we take a detailed look at what the Maple Leafs’ roster looks like as of today, ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

Player Age Position
Teddy Blueger 32 C
Brendan Brisson 24 C
Brandon Buhr 24 RW
Easton Cowan 21 RW
Max Domi 31 C
Brandon Duhaime 29 RW
Bo Groulx 26 C
Luke Haymes 23 C
Miroslav Holinka 20 C
Dakota Joshua 30 C
Matthew Knies 23 LW
Tinus Luc Koblar 19 C
Vinni Lettieri 31 C
Steven Lorentz 30 C
Zack MacEwen 30 C
Auston Matthews 28 C
Gavin McKenna 18 LW
William Nylander 30 RW
Nick Paul 31 LW
Michael Pezzetta 28 LW
Jacob Quillan 24 C
Jack Roslovic 29 C
Henrik Rybinski 25 RW
Landon Sim 22 RW
Colton Sissons 32 C
John Tavares 35 C
Ryan Tverberg 24 C
Borya Valis 22 RW
Emil Andrae 24 D
Vinny Borgesi 22 D
Noah Chadwick 21 D
Ben Danford 20 D
Oliver Ekman-Larsson 35 D
Hayes Hundley 21 D
Jake McCabe 32 D
Cole McWard 25 D
Dakota Mermis 32 D
Philippe Myers 29 D
Darren Raddysh 30 D
Morgan Rielly 32 D
Marshall Rifai 28 D
Blake Smith 21 D
Troy Stecher 32 D
Chris Tanev 36 D
William Villeneuve 24 D
Cade Webber 25 D
Artur Akhtyamov 24 G
Sergei Bobrovsky 37 G
Samuel Hlavaj 25 G
Anthony Stolarz 32 G

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Maple Leafs Ranked Among NHL’s Best in Important Roster Metric

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