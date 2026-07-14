Ex-Maple Leafs Veteran Urges Team to Sign Former Red Wings 41-Assist Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs could use another veteran on the roster and there may be no better fit than Patrick Kane.

Kane is obviously a future Hall of Famer and was arguably the top NHL star during the 2010s. He led all players in scoring during the decade and is arguably the greatest American skater of all time, holding the record for most career points by an American-born player.

The 37-year-old also happens to be a three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Memorial Trophy winner, having accomplished just about everything in his career. While he’s in the latter stages of his career, he remains a strong presence and offensive player, recently contributing 57 points (16 goals, 41 assists) to the Detroit Red Wings last season. Just a year prior, Kane contributed 21 goals and 38 assists for Detroit.

Kane is currently a free agent and could be in the market for a number of teams, including the Maple Leafs. Jay Rosehill, who currently hosts a podcast and played three seasons in Toronto, urged his former team to sign Kane. Rosehill made reference to how the Leafs lost out on NHL veteran Claude Giroux, who decided to re-sign with the Ottawa Senators for what could be his last season. He then shifted his attention to how the Leafs can make up for it by signing Kane.

“I can’t get my mind off Patrick Kane,” said Rosehill. “The Claude Giroux thing came and went, and that’s fine. I’m kind of glad that came and went, but I can’t get Patrick Kane off my mind.”

Jay Rosehill Says Patrick Kane Would Be Upgrade Over Jack Roslovic

Rosehill brought up how new signee Jack Roslovic is probably who you would have the most question marks about as far as the newcomers are concerned. He said by bringing in Kane, there wouldn’t be any question marks.

“He can still get you 60-to-70 points,” said Rosehill of Kane. “His skill set, where his strengths lie, right-handed shot. As far as the signings, who do you feel you have the most question marks about? Some people have Roslovic up there on the top line, wouldn’t you feel better with Patty Kane even though he’s a bit older?”

Roslovic is a solid player, recently putting up 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) for a playoff contender in the Edmonton Oilers last season. But it’s pretty clear that’s probably the best you’re going to get out of the 29-year-old, with Roslovic’s best season coming in 2021-22 when he posted 45 points.

Meanwhile, even in Kane’s later year, he remains a more productive player, ranking fourth on the Red Wings in both goals and assists last season.

Patrick Kane Has Large Market in Free Agency

With that being said, there is a market for the veteran star, with a potential return to Detroit on the table. His hometown Buffalo Sabres — who are now an Eastern Conference contender — and the team he previous starred for, the Chicago Blackhawks, have been mentioned as potential fits.

The Maple Leafs may have more pressing needs, such as acquiring another defenseman. With that being said, it appears Toronto is aiming to return as a contender next season — they missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade last year — and Kane could be a player that helps them get over the hump.