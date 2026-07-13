Maple Leafs Linked to Former Red Wings 57-Point Offensive Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gone through an overhaul with their roster and it’s probably safe to assume that they’re not done just yet.

Under the leadership of general manager John Chayka, the Maple Leafs have made an immediate effort to improve after going through a surprisingly disappointing season last year. The Maple Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade after posting just 78 points, the second-lowest point total in the Eastern Conference.

Chayka has already made moves for Stanley Cup goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and former Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Darren Raddysh. He’s also unloaded veterans such as Joseph Woll, Brandon Carlo and Simon Benoit.

There have been whispers that three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane could be a worthwhile addition for the Maple Leafs, especially considering they just drafted the next offensive star in Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Although Kane is 37 years old, he still remains a strong player, coming off of a 16-goal, 57-point season with the Detroit Red Wings. NHL insider David Pagnotta has indicated that there have been discussions about the Leafs bringing in Kane, but calls it very “loose.”

“I think there’s been some conversations with Toronto, but I think very loose,” Pagnotta said.

Why Patrick Kane May Not Be a Fit For Maple Leafs

Kane was arguably the best player in the NHL during the 2010s, leading all players in scoring during that decade. He is considered one of the best American players of all time, reaching a number of milestones, including youngest American player to reach 1,000 career points and most career points by an American-born player.

The question becomes, is it a fit from a personnel and salary cap standpoint? The Maple Leafs already have a logjam of forwards and their needs appear to be on the defensive end. It especially makes sense given the Maple Leafs ranked second-to-last in goals allowed during the 2025-26 season, a big reason why they went through an organization overhaul and a major reason why they signed the 37-year-old Bobrovsky to a big-time deal that the Florida Panthers weren’t willing to offer.

Furthermore, the Maple Leafs are $2.75 million over the cap after signing multiple free agents.

Patrick Kane Will Have Market in Free Agency

Kane will definitely have a market given he’s still a productive offensive player and the fact that he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion. Kane ranked fourth on the Red Wings in goals and fifth in points last season. It’s been rumored that he could seek a return to the Chicago Blackhawks — where he won three Stanley Cups — where he hasn’t played since the 2022-23 season.

It has also been rumored that Kane could seek one more ring by playing for a Stanley Cup contender such as the Buffalo Sabres, as the 37-year-old star is also from the Buffalo area. The Sabres are coming off of a 109-point season, the second-best mark in the Eastern Conference last season only behind the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. Furthermore, only three Sabres players had more points than Kane did last season.

Kane will certainly have options in free agency. The Maple Leafs could certainly bring Kane in, but it would appear the Sabres and Blackhawks have more of a need for the veteran star than Toronto does.