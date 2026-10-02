Maple Leafs Rookie Makes Shocking Decision Before NHL Debut

Toronto Maple Leafs first overall pick, Gavin McKenna did not take part in the Maple Leafs optional ahead of his NHL debut, and the team’s opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
The young winger explained his reasoning for missing the team’s practice and how he felt it would help him in the long run. Many believed this to be a bold choice; however, his teammates and head coach Jim Hiller backed his decision.
Gavin McKenna Explains His Decision
“Yeah, usually I do morning skates,” McKenna said. “But with a back-to-back, it was my first game, I wanted to be rested. So yeah, it wasn’t a swagger thing. It was just trying to keep my body fresh.”
“Yeah, it felt not too bad,” he said of experiencing a back-to-back early in the season. “Legs might have got a bit heavy after the first game, but yeah, in college you play a few back-to-back, so used to it. But yeah, at the NHL, it’s a different breed. So recovery has been a big thing for me this summer and going into this year. And I think living with Tavares and just seeing these guys, how they treat their bodies every single day, I think it rubs off on me, and it’s helped.”
The Maple Leafs won the second half of the back-to-back on Wednesday 2-1 over the New York Islanders, and played a much stronger game. McKenna, on the other hand, has yet to find his footing in the NHL, bouncing around the middle six, as Easton Cowan has emerged as the Maple Leafs’ best forward thus far. Through two contests, McKenna is yet to register a point and holds a -2 rating; however, he has looked strong at times.
Chris Tanev and Jim Hiller Touch on McKenna’s Decision
Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev, who spoke to the media, also commented on McKenna’s decision.
“McKenna’s got some swag” for not going out for the optional morning skate. You know, he’s very confident, very good player. So, I mean, I’m super excited for him. I mean, he’s got, I think his parents are coming in tonight, and I’m sure he’s got some other people. So, first NHL game, it’s something that you should enjoy, and I’m sure he will tonight.”
“Yeah, you know what, I actually thought it was great,” Hiller said. “I really did, because that’s an optional skate. It’s optional if you think you need it to get ready to play tonight. And when I heard he didn’t go out, it didn’t surprise me. He just has that way. He knows who he is. He knows what he has to do. And I think how he’s adapted in a short amount of time just speaks to who he is and the confidence that he has in himself.”
Easton Cowan also commented on the 19-year-old’s decision, mentioning, “I can’t comment on that,” the 21-year-old said. “Maybe ask the older guys.”
McKenna is in hopes of getting his first career point on Saturday night during the Battle of Ontario as the Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators.
Maple Leafs Rookie Makes Shocking Decision Before NHL Debut