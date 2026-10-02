Hi, Subscriber

Maple Leafs Rookie Makes Shocking Decision Before NHL Debut

  • 133 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs
Getty
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Gavin McKenna #92 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montréal Canadiens in the first period at Scotiabank Arena on September 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs first overall pick, Gavin McKenna did not take part in the Maple Leafs optional ahead of his NHL debut, and the team’s opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

The young winger explained his reasoning for missing the team’s practice and how he felt it would help him in the long run. Many believed this to be a bold choice; however, his teammates and head coach Jim Hiller backed his decision.

Gavin McKenna Explains His Decision

“Yeah, usually I do morning skates,” McKenna said. “But with a back-to-back, it was my first game, I wanted to be rested. So yeah, it wasn’t a swagger thing. It was just trying to keep my body fresh.”

“Yeah, it felt not too bad,” he said of experiencing a back-to-back early in the season. “Legs might have got a bit heavy after the first game, but yeah, in college you play a few back-to-back, so used to it. But yeah, at the NHL, it’s a different breed. So recovery has been a big thing for me this summer and going into this year. And I think living with Tavares and just seeing these guys, how they treat their bodies every single day, I think it rubs off on me, and it’s helped.”

The Maple Leafs won the second half of the back-to-back on Wednesday 2-1 over the New York Islanders, and played a much stronger game. McKenna, on the other hand, has yet to find his footing in the NHL, bouncing around the middle six, as Easton Cowan has emerged as the Maple Leafs’ best forward thus far. Through two contests, McKenna is yet to register a point and holds a -2 rating; however, he has looked strong at times.

Chris Tanev and Jim Hiller Touch on McKenna’s Decision

Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev, who spoke to the media, also commented on McKenna’s decision.

“McKenna’s got some swag” for not going out for the optional morning skate. You know, he’s very confident, very good player. So, I mean, I’m super excited for him. I mean, he’s got, I think his parents are coming in tonight, and I’m sure he’s got some other people. So, first NHL game, it’s something that you should enjoy, and I’m sure he will tonight.”

“Yeah, you know what, I actually thought it was great,” Hiller said. “I really did, because that’s an optional skate. It’s optional if you think you need it to get ready to play tonight. And when I heard he didn’t go out, it didn’t surprise me. He just has that way. He knows who he is. He knows what he has to do. And I think how he’s adapted in a short amount of time just speaks to who he is and the confidence that he has in himself.”

Easton Cowan also commented on the 19-year-old’s decision, mentioning, “I can’t comment on that,” the 21-year-old said. “Maybe ask the older guys.”

McKenna is in hopes of getting his first career point on Saturday night during the Battle of Ontario as the Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators.

Nicholas Giannone Nicholas Giannone is a sports media and operations professional focused on hockey and baseball coverage, delivering news, analysis, and behind-the-scenes insight. Originally from Toronto, he pairs his Sports Management background at Albion College with hands-on experience in game day operations, broadcasting, and content creation. With aspirations of working in NHL management, Nicholas ultimately aims to become the General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. More about Nicholas Giannone

0 Comments

Maple Leafs Rookie Makes Shocking Decision Before NHL Debut

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x