Maple Leafs Rookie Makes Shocking Decision Before NHL Debut

“Yeah, it felt not too bad,” he said of experiencing a back-to-back early in the season. “Legs might have got a bit heavy after the first game, but yeah, in college you play a few back-to-back, so used to it. But yeah, at the NHL, it’s a different breed. So recovery has been a big thing for me this summer and going into this year. And I think living with Tavares and just seeing these guys, how they treat their bodies every single day, I think it rubs off on me, and it’s helped.”

The Maple Leafs won the second half of the back-to-back on Wednesday 2-1 over the New York Islanders, and played a much stronger game. McKenna, on the other hand, has yet to find his footing in the NHL, bouncing around the middle six, as Easton Cowan has emerged as the Maple Leafs’ best forward thus far. Through two contests, McKenna is yet to register a point and holds a -2 rating; however, he has looked strong at times.

Chris Tanev and Jim Hiller Touch on McKenna’s Decision

Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev, who spoke to the media, also commented on McKenna’s decision.

“McKenna’s got some swag” for not going out for the optional morning skate. You know, he’s very confident, very good player. So, I mean, I’m super excited for him. I mean, he’s got, I think his parents are coming in tonight, and I’m sure he’s got some other people. So, first NHL game, it’s something that you should enjoy, and I’m sure he will tonight.”