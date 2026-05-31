Maple Leafs Rumors: Carle Hire Announcement Could Be Imminent

The most recent round of Toronto Maple Leafs rumors posits that an announcement regarding the organization’s next head coach could be imminent.

In a bit of an explosive Saturday night tweet, the Toronto Star’s Jonah Sigel dropped a bombshell claim, stating that the Maple Leafs are getting set to hire David Carle as their next head coach.

There’s no need to be a so-called insider to figure out that David Carle is someone the Leafs are seriously wooing. His name has been all over Maple Leafs rumors over the past month or so. But there have been just as many conflicting reports, stating that Carle isn’t really into it.

However, a May 28 piece in ESPN by Emily Kaplan stated that Carle is “at least entertaining” the idea of moving to Toronto. Kaplan did make a salient point that Carle has a great job at the University of Denver, and would be risking that situation for the “cutthroat” business that is the NHL head coaching carousel.

The idea of an announcement being imminent has been the focus of Maple Leafs rumors this weekend. Some chatter has suggested that GM John Chayka has offered pretty much everything Carle could ever want to jump ship and head to the NHL.

Some speculation has even gone as far as saying that an announcement could be coming on Monday. That may be a bit far-fetched. But judging from the way things went with the GM search, information leaked over a weekend, with an announcement coming on a Monday. By Tuesday, Chayka and Mats Sundin were officially members of the Maple Leafs management team.

Maple Leafs Rumors Should Come with a Grain of Salt

Once again, it’s worth taking these Maple Leafs rumors with a grain of salt. That statement is not to say that fans should not outright dismiss these rumors. What should be part of the conversation is the timing.

Yes, there is a sense of urgency in the organization to get the best possible candidate behind the bench. But as with anything else, it’s tough to pinpoint the precise timing of things.

It’s like trying to time financial markets. It’s nearly impossible to detect the exact moment to buy or sell a stock.

The same goes for these situations. Unless someone has privileged information (insider trading), it’s extremely difficult to attach a firm timeline to these Maple Leafs rumors.

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Toronto Wants to Put Coaching Search Behind Them

One thing that does make sense, irrespective of timelines, is the fact that the Maple Leafs would like to get the coaching search behind them.

The major reason for that assertion is the 2026 NHL Draft. Maple Leafs rumors are dead set on the club taking Gavin McKenna first overall. So, Chayka would most likely want to have a coach in place and then get down to the business of ensuring that McKenna is on board with coming to Toronto.

Oh, and there’s another piece of business related to the team’s captain, Auston Matthews. He’s also been the subject of plenty of Maple Leafs rumors.

That’s why the situation now looks to be intent on crossing items off the to-do list so that the club can hit the ground running in the fall.