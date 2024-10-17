Maple Leafs Coach Opens Up On Decision To Scratch Veteran Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on October 16 but veteran forward Max Pacioretty was not in the lineup.

Pacioretty signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs this offseason but in Toronto’s fourth game of the season, he was a healthy scratch. Following the game, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke to the media and explained his decision to scratch Pacioretty.

“We have extra players,” Berube said. “Not everybody can play every day. That’s the bottom line. He’s been fine when he’s played. But I got to make decisions as a coach, and I’m going to make those decisions, what I think is best for the team.”

Pacioretty has recorded 1 goal in 3 games with Toronto this season. However, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the lineup as Berube opted to healthy scratch the veteran forward with 905 career games.

Before Pacioretty was a healthy scratch, he spoke to the media the day before the Kings game and said it has been difficult to change to a new team.

“It’s been a lot. It’s never easy to change teams,” Pacioretty said. “And under these circumstances, even more so. I liked my first game. Second game was pretty good. Didn’t like my last game. I want to start trending in the right direction and build some games together.”

It’s uncertain if Pacioretty will return to the lineup when the Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers on October 19.

Bobby McMann Replacing Pacioretty in Maple Leafs Lineup

Bobby McMann remained in the lineup instead of Pacioretty on October 16. After being healthy scratched in the first game, McMann has played three straight.

McMann has 3 goals in 3 games and he has been praised by coach Berube after his 2-goal performance against Los Angeles.

“He has speed. He finished tonight, which was good to see, but he is a power forward,” Berube said of McMann. “That is how he should think the game night in and night out — being a power forward with his skating and his size. He doesn’t have to complicate the game. Just go in straight lines, bang bodies, get to the net, and score goals around the net.”

McMann is playing on a line with William Nylander and Max Domi and together, and he says playing with them has made it easy for him.

“We’re just skating. We’re just hard on pucks, pushing their D back, trying to get first touch a lot,” McMann said. “And, obviously, I’m playing with two really good guys that were able to make plays, and fortunately a couple found the back of the net.”

McMann has skated in 69 career regular season games recording 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points.

Woll Still Recovering From Injury

Toronto is still without starting goalie Joseph Woll who suffered an injury before the regular season began.

Woll has returned to the ice to practice but coach Berube says he didn’t have an update on when he would be able to play in a game.

“I haven’t talked to the trainers yet, but it’s good he’s out there again today,” Berube noted.

With Woll injured, Anthony Stolarz has taken over as the starting goalie and Berube heaped praise on the goalie.

“He’s calm and cool in net,” said Berube. “He’s making the saves that he’s supposed to and looks pretty comfortable in net and tracking pucks well. But we’re doing a good job in front of him, too, which is good.”

The Maple Leafs are currently in first place in the Atlantic Division through October 16.