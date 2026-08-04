Former Maple Leafs 25-Year-Old Forward Aiming for Return to Team

A former Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick is aiming to make a potential return to the organization.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, who was a third-round draft pick of the Maple Leafs back in 2018 and appeared in one game at the NHL level, could be looking at a return to North America. The 25-year-old Der-Arguchintsev has spent the past three years playing in the KHL in his native Russia. During that time frame, Der-Arguchintsev has played for the Traktor Chelyabinsk and Dynamo Moscow.

He recently had his rights trade to Admiral Vladivostok, but he has no intention of playing for the team, according to RB Sports’ Olesya Usova. His agent, Shumi Babaev, had told R.org that Der-Arguchintsev’s desire was to play in the NHL for the 2026-27 season.

“Semyon is considering the option of returning to Toronto. We contacted former general manager Brad Treliving and expressed our desire to return to the club’s system. Now we are waiting for the appointment of a new general manager and to understand his position,” Babaev said.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev Appeared in One Game for Maple Leafs

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Der-Arguchintsev made one appearance for the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season in a game against the Dallas Stars. He spent his entire career in the Maple Leafs organization playing for the Toronto Marlies, playing 107 games and notching 25 goals with 47 assists.

His agent, Babaev, re-iterated during that interview back in April that Semyon is ready for the NHL.

“I believe Semyon is ready for the NHL. Of course, he has to be ready for the possibility of playing in the AHL, but there is no point in going there just for that. We are talking about a one-way contract with a salary closer to the league minimum,” Babaev said.

If Der-Arguchintsev were to indeed return to North America to play for the Leafs, he would have an opportunity to earn a spot in the bottom six of the lineups. During his three seasons in the KHL, Der-Arguchintsev contributed 67 total points in 118 total games.

The Maple Leafs have reloaded their roster in a major way this offseason under new general manager John Chayka, adding the likes of two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and former Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Darren Raddysh. Adding Der-Arguchintsev’s playmaking ability could be a boost to a team that is looking to bounce back from missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season.

Stanley Cup Champ Makes Bold Auston Matthews Prediction

If the Maple Leafs are to turn things around next season, they’re going to need improved play for their captain and star player Auston Matthews. Matthews had the worst season of his 10-year NHL career last season, posting 27 goals and 53 total points in 60 games played. That’s a far cry from the 69 goals and 107 points he had produced just two years prior.

Former New Jersey Devils star and Stanley Cup champ Mike Rupp — who now appears on NHL Network as an analyst — believes Matthews will bounce back with over 40 goals this upcoming season.

“I think this is an automatic over,” said Rupp when asked if Matthews will go over or under 40 goals. “I think it’s an automatic over just because he has always kind of been that big year, maybe in his realm of what you expect from Auston Matthews, a subpar year, but still 30-some goals or wherever that’s at. The next year will have a big year,” Rupp said. “The last two years you’re waiting for him to kind of get back. And I think he does get back. I think there’s some new excitement in Toronto. I think he kind of, in some ways, put the organization on watch and maybe himself… He wants to ultimately win a Stanley Cup, too.”