Maple Leafs’ Sergei Bobrovsky Doesn’t Hold Back His Opinion Of Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has made numerous changes to the organization that he took over in place of the fired Brad Treliving, including the acquisitions of Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul and Jamie Oleksiak, along with the trades of Joseph Woll and Brandon Carlo.

Of course, there was the fact that he was able to draft Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft late last month. However, one of their more notable additions to the club is between the pipes.

Two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was signed to a three year contract after being unable to come to an agreement on a new deal with the divisional rival Florida Panthers, whom he helped beat the Maple Leafs twice in three seasons.

Sergei Bobrovsky Breaks Silence On Why He Joined The Toronto Maple Leafs

While speaking with Maple Leafs media members, Bobrovsky said that he couldn’t be more excited to join what he described as the “capital” of hockey.

“It’s a blessing to play this game,” Bobrovsky said. “Toronto, it’s the capital of hockey. I’m excited about that. It’s a big responsibility and I’m happy to help this team win.”

He also said that he thought he was going to be able to sign a new contract in Florida, though that ultimately did not work out.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” he continued. “To be honest, I thought I’d stay in Florida. The Leafs put their trust in me, their belief, and they gave me a good opportunity to join a historical, legendary team.”

He also thanked the Panthers for what he described as an “amazing” seven years with the club, which included two Stanley Cup rings along with a third trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023.

“I love the game so much,” he said. “It’s been a fun process for me, and as I go deeper, I love it even more. In Florida, they had so many people around to help me develop. Medical staff, physical staff. As you get older, you appreciate every day more and more.”

So far in his NHL career, Bobrovsky has gone 456-266-58, with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and 53 shutouts. In the postseason, he’s gone 61-50 with a 2.71 GAA, a .907 SV% and six shutouts.

Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Was Excited To Sign Sergei Bobrovsky

Naturally, Chayka was excited to add a goaltender with Bobrovsky’s resume to his club.

“Sergei’s a real game changer for us in terms of the stability, the consistency, the durability,” Chayka said. “Obviously, the resume speaks for itself. Possibly ends up being the best in that position of all time. To be able to secure a player like that for this team that’s looking to break through, we feel like it was the right player at the right time, not just on the ice, but certainly off the ice. The mentorship, the professionalism, again, the championship pedigree. We thought about it from all different angles, the full package.”

He continued:

“It just made a lot of sense. You always have your own opinions, but actually to be able to land a player of that caliber, he’s looking to win, so I think it says a lot about the organization, says a lot about the ownership, and a lot about the player leadership. He really believes in these guys, which is great.”