Maple Leafs Share Hilarious Preseason Video on Social Media

The Toronto Maple Leafs shared a very funny video on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the preseason. Just a few days before the preseason games begin, the Maple Leafs had a Leafs and Legends Charity Golf Classic, and it was a perfect occasion for the social media team to share a hilarious video.

In this video, they ask several personalities, including Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, what a golf ball sounds like when it is hit. The answers are hilarious, and the video’s editing is what makes the magic happen.

You can watch the video by clicking here or by going to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ official X account.

How the Maple Leafs’ Preseason Is Shaping Up

The Maple Leafs will play four preseason games in September before starting the 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 29. The first preseason game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Bell Centre in Montreal, when Toronto visits the Montreal Canadiens at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

On the same day and at the same time, against the same opponent, another game will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, as this is a split-squad game.

Later, it will be the same on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time. One game will be at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and the other at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

After these preseason games, the Maple Leafs will officially start the season on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs’ Expectations for the 2026-27 NHL Season

Logically, expectations surrounding the Maple Leafs’ upcoming season are extremely high. And it is not only because we are talking about one of the NHL’s Original Six franchises; there is also more pressure because of poor performance in recent seasons. Without going too far back, last season Toronto didn’t qualify for the playoffs and, frankly, left a lot to be desired.

Now, with Auston Matthews returning from injury and the addition of the first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, as well as other important signings such as Darren Raddysh and Sergei Bobrovsky, the media and fans are paying very close attention to what this new team can accomplish, now led by general manager John Chayka and head coach Jim Hiller.