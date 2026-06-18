Maple Leafs Should Be Getting Massive Haul for Knies, Insider

Talk of the Toronto Maple Leafs trading Matthew Knies has not gone away. If anything, it might intensify in the coming days. In particular, the lead-up to the 2026 NHL Draft should prove interesting for Leafs fans.

But Toronto won’t be dumping Knies for the sake of it. As insider Nick Kypreos believes, the Maple Leafs should be getting a massive haul for the 24-year-old power forward.

During the June 17 edition of the Real Kyper & Bourne, Kypreos mused about what the Leafs should be getting for Knies.

“Possibly a top-pair D, a first-rounder, and a secondary player… If they move [Matthew Knies] in the next few days, it’ll be to get back into the draft.”

Now, this just wasn’t one of Kypreos’ usual rants. There was actually something to his thought process. Kypreos drilled down on the point that teams would be willing to bid on Knies, considering his lack of a no-trade clause.

That situation could very well drive up the price and increase the likelihood that a team would be willing to overpay for Knies.

But what sparked the most interest, especially in Sam McKee, was Kypreos’ comments about the Maple Leafs considering the move if it involved a first-round pick in the 10th to 12th-overall range.

Kypreos’ Comments Allude to Potential Maple Leafs Trade Partners

While it’s unclear which teams could jump into the mix, Kypreos’ comments about the first-round pick allude to three specific teams.

Picking 10th is the Nashville Predators, 11th, the St. Louis Blues, and 12th, the New Jersey Devils. All three teams would have an incentive to trade for someone like Knies. The Predators are looking to have a quick turnaround and get back into the playoff picture. The biggest obstacle would be a defenseman that could entice the Leafs. Perhaps Nicolas Hague might move the needle.

The Blues, while not precisely rebuilding, are looking to set up a younger core. They have three first-round picks, so sending one to the Maple Leafs wouldn’t be a bad idea. Plus, they have Colton Parayko, who’s reportedly on the block again this offseason. He could potentially entice the Leafs into making the deal.

As for the Devils, they’re another club looking to make a quick turnaround. They have the 12th overall pick and an interesting defensive prospect in Simon Nemec. Otherwise, Dougie Hamilton might work, though his cap hit could get in the way.

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Toronto Would Also Want Another Piece to Offset Knies’ Loss

The third piece that the Maple Leafs will be looking for would be a depth piece that could offset the loss of Knies. Since Toronto would be dropping about 30 goals, the club would be looking to get back someone who could at least account for half of those goals.

The Predators could throw someone like Luke Evangelista into the mix. He’s from Oakville and shares the same agent as Auston Matthews.

The Maple Leafs might be looking to pluck a prospect from the Blues, potentially someone like Otto Stenberg. The 21-year-old is still a prospect, but could easily become the Leafs’ top center prospect.

Lastly, Dawson Mercer would be an interesting piece. The Devils have pretty much relegated him to third-line duties. In Toronto, he could take over Knies’ spot in the top six. The 24-year-old scored 20 goals this season and has been rumored to be on the block in New Jersey.

The Maple Leafs could certainly do a lot worse than replacing Knies with Mercer, for sure.