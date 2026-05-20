Maple Leafs Should Target Ducks’ Hard-Hitting Defencemen in Free Agency

With Jacob Trouba potentially heading toward unrestricted free agency on July 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs should be watching this situation closely. Even if the Anaheim Ducks still explore an extension. The uncertainty alone is enough to make him one of the more interesting offseason targets for John Chayka and Toronto’s front office. It’s also worth considering whether Toruba could become a potential target as well.

The Maple Leafs enter the summer needing to change the makeup of their blue line in a meaningful way. There’s still talent there, but the group hasn’t had enough balance or physical pushback in big playoff moments. Trouba fits that missing piece almost too neatly, especially as a right-shot defender with a long track record of handling heavy minutes in tough matchups.

Trouba Fits What the Maple Leafs Need

Trouba’s game actually found another level again in Anaheim. After his exit from the New York Rangers, he settled into a top-pair role with the Ducks and logged close to 23 minutes a night. He finished with 10 goals and 35 points in 81 games, but the real value was how much harder he made life in front of his own net.

That’s the appeal for Toronto. He’s not flashy, but he’s difficult to play against, especially around the crease. He clears space, finishes checks, and generally makes sure opposing forwards don’t get comfortable in the dangerous areas. For a Maple Leafs team that has had issues protecting the middle of the ice in the playoffs, that kind of presence matters.

He would also help stabilize the right side in a way Toronto hasn’t consistently had. Whether paired with a puck-moving defensemen or used in more defensive matchups, Trouba would give Chayka and whoever is the next coach of the team a clearer identity on the back end. Which has been missing at times in recent years.

What Could Trouba’s Next Deal Look Like?

The expectation is that Trouba will take less money than his previous $8 million AAV. That said, Trouba is still going to command a meaningful contract. He will likely land somewhere in the three-to-four-year range, likely in the $5.5 million to $6 million bracket.

That’s where the decision gets more complicated. It’s never easy to commit to signing an older physical defensemen; it always carries some risk, but Toronto may view it as the kind of calculated move they need right now. Especially if a Morgan Rielly trade can open up significant cap space. They can reallocate that money toward a right-shot, playoff-tested defender in Trouba and still have enough to target Darren Raddysh.

Nevertheless, if Anaheim can’t get a deal done before July 1, the Maple Leafs should be right there waiting.



