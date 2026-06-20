Maple Leafs Should Target Potential Buyout Candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs should keep an eye on the buyout window this offseason. The first buyout window opened on Wednesday and will run for the next couple of weeks.

That situation offers teams an opportunity to clear some burdensome contracts off the books, though the financial commitment doesn’t go away.

Numerous players are on buyout watch at the moment. One of the most notable ones is Jesperi Kotkaniemi of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old appeared in 42 games this season, scoring just two goals. He fell out of the lineup completely, failing to appear in the Hurricanes’ lineup during their historic Stanley Cup run.

Much to Carolina’s chagrin, Kotkaniemi remains on the books for the four more seasons at $4.82 million per year. That’s no bueno for the Hurricanes, but it could open an opportunity for the Maple Leafs.

Should the Hurricanes buy out Kotkaniemi, the former third-overall pick would instantly become a UFA. That situation would allow him to sign with any team he chooses. And the Leafs should at least give him a call.

Let’s be clear about something. Kotkaniemi is not going to suddenly become a top-six center following a buyout. It’s safe to say that ship sailed a long time ago. But the potential for the Finnish forward becoming a low-cost reclamation project could be too much to pass up.

Maple Leafs Could Sign Kotkaniemi to Show-Me Deal

Buyouts, like contract terminations, allow players one more shot to “bet on themselves.” That situation generally benefits signing teams because it allows them to acquire a motivated player looking to prove they still belong in the NHL.

That’s what the Maple Leafs could get in Kotkaniemi following a buyout. Make no mistake, he will get paid. The Hurricanes will have to honor the eight-year deal they signed him to. But at least Toronto wouldn’t be on the hook for it.

In fact, the Leafs could sign Kotkaniemi to a one-year deal at league minimum. If he works out, John Chayka could hit another home run. If it doesn’t work out, the Leafs don’t really lose anything.

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How Would Kotkaniemi Fit into the Lineup?

Once upon a time, Kotkaniemi was earmarked as the Montreal Canadiens top-line center of the future. The promise was so high that the Hurricanes snatched him via an offer sheet. The move turned into karma for Carolina as Kotkaniemi never panned out.

For a team like the Maple Leafs, the expectation would be for Kotkaniemi to take on a bottom-six role. He could still be a serviceable fourth-line center, as long as he can show a responsible defensive game.

If that’s the case, scoring 10-20 points while playing under 10 minutes a night would be a massive gain. The Maple Leafs could use depth down the middle, especially if it comes at a low cost. The Leafs could also try to transition him to a spot on the wing if all else fails.

One final point: Kotkaniemi is still 25. So, there’s time for him to get a fresh start and rediscover his game. If Alexandre Texier serves as a reference point, there might still be hope for Kotkaniemi.