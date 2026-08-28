Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Pass on Hellebuyck If They Get the Chance

A while back, there was justifiable conversation among Maple Leafs fans regarding the possibility of Connor Hellebuyck landing in Toronto.

At the time, the chatter made sense. The Leafs needed a starting goalie, and who better than Hellebuyck?

Fast-forward to now, Toronto signed Sergei Bobrovsky. It was a good move, but fans and pundits aren’t really sold on the move.

That’s why, if the Maple Leafs have the chance to make it happen, the organization must do everything it can to land Hellebuyck.

Yes, the idea is fraught with complications. The club is already paying Bobrovsky $7 million. The Maple Leafs also gave the two-time Stanley Cup champ a full no-movement clause. Hellebuyck would come in at $8.5 million against the cap, making it challenging to fit his salary under the cap, to say the least.

But it’s not every day that a team has a chance to add an all-world goalie. That’s why, if a team has the chance for such a deal to happen, there’s no other alternative but to do everything possible to make it happen.

And no, the deal wouldn’t involve getting Bobrovsky to waive his no-movement clause to head to Winnipeg. However, it would require some creativity to clear up cap space to make everything work.

The Maple Leafs Would Have to Pay a Premium for Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t going to give Connor Hellebuyck away.

Even if the goaltender has made it clear that he wants out, Winnipeg still holds a valuable asset. A three-time Vezina Trophy winner isn’t suddenly worth nothing because he wants a change of scenery.

That said, the Maple Leafs could have an interesting advantage if Hellebuyck specifically pushes for Toronto.

If the goalie makes it clear that Toronto is where he wants to play, the Jets’ negotiating position becomes somewhat more complicated. They could still demand a significant return, but the Leafs wouldn’t necessarily have to gut their entire organization to get the deal done.

Toronto should be willing to move draft picks and prospects to make it happen. That’s precisely the sort of price worth paying for an elite goaltender.

There should be a line, however.

For example, Easton Cowan should be off limits.

The bigger issue could be the money. Winnipeg may have to take back a couple of contracts, or the Maple Leafs may need to make another trade simply to create enough room for Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit.

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A Bobrovsky-Hellebuyck Tandem Would Be Something Else

This is where the idea gets completely ridiculous.

Imagine the Maple Leafs entering the season with Sergei Bobrovsky and Hellebuyck as their goaltending tandem.

It would be almost impossible to ignore.

Neither goalie would likely be thrilled about splitting starts. Both are established No. 1 goaltenders, and both have built their careers around being the guy in the crease. Asking either one to become a traditional backup would probably be a non-starter.

But what if they were somehow willing to make it work?

The Maple Leafs could suddenly have two Stanley Cup-caliber, elite-level goaltenders available throughout the season. Bobrovsky could handle a portion of the workload while Hellebuyck takes the bulk of the starts, or Toronto could simply ride whoever is playing better.

That kind of flexibility would be extraordinary.

Of course, getting both goalies under the same salary structure would require some serious creativity from the Maple Leafs. But if the opportunity actually presents itself, Toronto should at least explore it.

Because an NHL team doesn’t get many chances to acquire someone like Hellebuyck.

And if the Maple Leafs somehow paired him with Bobrovsky, the rest of the league would certainly notice.