Maple Leafs Signed Bobrovsky for This Overlooked Reason

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed a number-one goalie. And one just happened to be available on the free-agent market. That goalie was Sergei Bobrovsky, and they moved along with the deal.

There’s an overlooked reason why the Leafs signed Bobrovsky. That reason has everything to do with the organization’s succession plan in the crease.

It should seem interesting that the club traded three goalies this offseason. First, Joseph Woll got a one-way ticket to Philadelphia. In return, Toronto got Samuel Ersson, who also got the heave-ho. Ersson ended up going to the Ottawa Senators for a draft pick.

Meanwhile, the most surprising trade of all was Dennis Hildeby going to the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the Maple Leafs got a solid forward in Nick Paul, the deal was surprising nonetheless.

The reason for moving out three netminders was Artur Akhtyamov. The 24-year-old was stellar in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He led the Toronto Marlies to the AHL championship, capturing MVP honors.

It’s clear that Akhtyamov is the Maple Leafs goalie of the future. And it should be no coincidence that the organization brought in another Russian goaltender, a highly decorated one, who will likely mentor Akhtyamov.

Here’s an interesting tell regarding the succession plan in play.

Maple Leafs Contracts Line Up Well

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky to a three-year deal. According to the chatter, the Leafs gave “Bob” the deal contract that the Florida Panthers didn’t want to.

As for Akhtyamov, he was an RFA. Well, the team signed him to a three-year deal, too.

This situation suggests that Akhtyamov is well on his way to eventually inheriting the crease from Bobrovsky in about 2029.

While those contracts line up, the Leafs would still have Anthony Stolarz on the books until 2030. That’s fine, as the Maple Leafs will likely need another goalie behind Akhtyamov, that is, unless the team trades Stolarz.

It’s worth pointing out that the Maple Leafs drafted two goalies this year. The club used one of its four third-round picks on Juuso Ainasto, and its fourth-rounder on Patriks Plumins.

Fans should keep an eye on these two players. It’s not unheard of to see goalies taken in the third round become top-flight goalies.

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Toronto Could Still Be in the Market for a Goalie

The Maple Leafs could still be in the market for a goalie, should the team need a stopgap in the backup role. While Akhtyamov could theoretically jump into that role, the organization would rather not rush him to the NHL.

If Stolarz can remain healthy and productive, GM John Chayka won’t lose any sleep. But if the situation gets to a point where Stolarz can’t remain healthy enough to support Bobrovsky, the Maple Leafs may need to look at another NHL-caliber backup.

Who knows? The injury-prone Stolarz may open the door for Akhtyamov to reach the NHL this season. Perhaps that assessment is jumping the gun a bit. But it’s something worth keeping in mind.

Please bear in mind that anything can happen. And so, things can change in a heartbeat, potentially forcing the Maple Leafs to make another move.