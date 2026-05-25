Maple Leafs May Have Solved Their Max Domi Problem

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday morning that forward Max Domi will be out indefinitely due to surgical complications. The team statement read that the surgery was for an issue he had played through the entire season.

There is no further explanation of what the issue is. But judging from the situation, it would explain why Domi had the sort of down year he did.

That aside, the injury update now brings another issue into focus. Rumors have been ongoing about the Maple Leafs looking to trade the 31-year-old as soon as they can. But now, the injury news changes the calculus for the Maple Leafs regarding Max Domi.

With Domi now likely out long-term, the club has pretty much solved its problem. The organization can now move the Domi issue to the back burner and potentially use his $3.75 million cap hit towards finding a replacement.

Max Domi has two years left on his current deal with the Leafs. Given his performance and cap hit, the contract is essentially untradeable. The current circumstances have now changed the entire equation. The cap hit, now likely heading towards LTIR once the season begins, offers a way out for everyone involved.

It might not have been the best solution, but it’s a solution nonetheless.

What’s Next for Max Domi?

So, what’s next for still Maple Leafs forward Maxi Domi?

Well, the team statement essentially outlined what’s next. Since there is no insight into Domi’s actual health issue, there’s no telling when, or if, he could be back. One suspicion would be a sports hernia.

Now, to be clear, there is no indication that’s the case. There was no insight during the season that the former Arizona Coyotes draft pick is going through that situation. But the timeline for sports hernia surgery is telling a long one. Stars like Evander Kane and Matthew Tkachuk missed significant chunks of playing time while recovering from that type of surgery.

If it is something like a sports hernia issue, the Maple Leafs could be without Max Domi for the entire 2026-27 season.

It’s too bad the situation came to something like this. Unfortunately, injuries are never an easy thing to deal with.

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What’s Next for Maple Leafs?

As for the Maple Leafs, foregoing the need to trade Max Domi opens up a path for the club. Toronto can go out there and use Domi’s cap hit to target another bottom-six forward to take his lineup spot.

That may be easier said than done. Toronto has numerous needs across the board. Most notably, the need for a 2C will be high on John Chayka’s list of priorities. Assuming that John Tavares drops to 3C, essentially taking over for Max Domi, the Maple Leafs can use the cap savings and additional space to target a top-six forward.

Sure, it won’t be simple. But at least now the Leafs have a way out of what was a tough situation involving an untradeable contract. Perhaps Domi comes back ahead of schedule and impacts the team next season. The wording on the statement, however, points towards this being a more permanent sort of thing.