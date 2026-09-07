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Maple Leafs Stars Go Viral for Unexpected and Hilarious Reason

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TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs (L) celebrates his empty net goal with Simon Benoit #2 and Auston Matthews #34 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the Amalie Arena on November 30, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to begin the preseason ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, some of the team’s stars have gone viral on social media in recent hours for an unexpected and amusing reason.

EA Sports announced that NHL 27 will be released worldwide on Sept. 11, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific Time, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ahead of the release, face scans of certain players around the league have begun to leak, and, interestingly, some of the most popular players on the Toronto franchise have caused quite a stir because they resemble their real-life counterparts so little.

Maple Leafs Stars Go Viral for Hilarious NHL 27 Face Scans

Among the players who have attracted the most attention for their face scans in EA’s video game are William Nylander, Sergei Bobrovsky, John Tavares and Auston Matthews. The cases of Bobrovsky and Nylander are probably the most striking, as fans have pointed out; they look absolutely nothing like their real-life counterparts.

“It looks like EA is using human models from Shrek,” one user commented ironically on X, responding to a post showing the face scans of Bobrovsky and Nylander.

“This can’t be real…” another fan commented on a post showing Matthews’ face. “How have they not, for years, got the right mustache?” another user wondered.

The account LeafsLatest even wanted to remind EA that both Bobrovsky and Nylander are 2x Cup champs, including one of the league’s most popular players, and that it is incredible they still don’t get their faces right.

These are some of the ratings of the Leafs’ roster in NHL 27:

Rank Player Position Team OVR
21 William Nylander RW Toronto Maple Leafs 93
25 Auston Matthews CEN Toronto Maple Leafs 92
88 Matthew Knies LW Toronto Maple Leafs 88
96 John Tavares CEN Toronto Maple Leafs 88
119 Darren Raddysh RD Toronto Maple Leafs 87
182 Jake McCabe LD Toronto Maple Leafs 86
189 Oliver Ekman-Larsson LD Toronto Maple Leafs 86
201 Morgan Rielly LD Toronto Maple Leafs 85
234 Sergei Bobrovsky G Toronto Maple Leafs 85
256 Christopher Tanev RD Toronto Maple Leafs 85

EA SPORTS NHL 27 will be released worldwide with a launch price of $69.99 for the Standard Edition. Some players already got early access through the Deluxe Edition, priced at $99.99.

Meanwhile, Toronto will begin its preseason on Saturday, Sept. 19, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center in Montreal.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Maple Leafs Stars Go Viral for Unexpected and Hilarious Reason

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