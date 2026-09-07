Maple Leafs Stars Go Viral for Unexpected and Hilarious Reason

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to begin the preseason ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season, some of the team’s stars have gone viral on social media in recent hours for an unexpected and amusing reason.

EA Sports announced that NHL 27 will be released worldwide on Sept. 11, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific Time, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Ahead of the release, face scans of certain players around the league have begun to leak, and, interestingly, some of the most popular players on the Toronto franchise have caused quite a stir because they resemble their real-life counterparts so little.

Maple Leafs Stars Go Viral for Hilarious NHL 27 Face Scans

Among the players who have attracted the most attention for their face scans in EA’s video game are William Nylander, Sergei Bobrovsky, John Tavares and Auston Matthews. The cases of Bobrovsky and Nylander are probably the most striking, as fans have pointed out; they look absolutely nothing like their real-life counterparts.

“It looks like EA is using human models from Shrek,” one user commented ironically on X, responding to a post showing the face scans of Bobrovsky and Nylander.

“This can’t be real…” another fan commented on a post showing Matthews’ face. “How have they not, for years, got the right mustache?” another user wondered.

The account LeafsLatest even wanted to remind EA that both Bobrovsky and Nylander are 2x Cup champs, including one of the league’s most popular players, and that it is incredible they still don’t get their faces right.

These are some of the ratings of the Leafs’ roster in NHL 27:

Rank Player Position Team OVR 21 William Nylander RW Toronto Maple Leafs 93 25 Auston Matthews CEN Toronto Maple Leafs 92 88 Matthew Knies LW Toronto Maple Leafs 88 96 John Tavares CEN Toronto Maple Leafs 88 119 Darren Raddysh RD Toronto Maple Leafs 87 182 Jake McCabe LD Toronto Maple Leafs 86 189 Oliver Ekman-Larsson LD Toronto Maple Leafs 86 201 Morgan Rielly LD Toronto Maple Leafs 85 234 Sergei Bobrovsky G Toronto Maple Leafs 85 256 Christopher Tanev RD Toronto Maple Leafs 85

EA SPORTS NHL 27 will be released worldwide with a launch price of $69.99 for the Standard Edition. Some players already got early access through the Deluxe Edition, priced at $99.99.

Meanwhile, Toronto will begin its preseason on Saturday, Sept. 19, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Center in Montreal.