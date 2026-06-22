Maple Leafs Considered Suitor for 36-Year-Old Stanley Cup Champ

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making drastic changes this offseason and they’re obviously not done yet.

The Leafs are coming off of their worst season in a decade, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 while posting just 78 points, the second-lowest mark in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has overhauled the front office, hiring John Chayka as the new general manager and Mats Sundin as the new Executive Adviser of Hockey Operations.

Those front office figures have already reshaped the roster, making a major sign-and-trade for former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darryn Raddysh — while signing him to an eight-year deal — and trading away former starting goalie Joseph Woll. To top it all off, the Leafs may not be done just yet as Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies may also be on the trade block.

John Carlson Wants to Return to Playing on the East Coast

As Jim Parsons of The Hockey Writers writes in his piece of “three names” the Maple Leafs could add to their blue line, he mentions veteran defenseman John Carlson as a possibility. The 36-year-old Carlson spent the end of last season with the Anaheim Ducks after he was traded away by his longtime team, the Washington Capitals. It was with the Capitals that Carlson won a Stanley Cup and went to two All-Star Games.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Carlson’s preference is that he plays out East. The veteran is originally from Massachusetts.

“The Maple Leafs in the east, so this could make sense,” said LeBrun. “However, there are dominoes that would likely fall if he were added. First, Chris Tanev would slide down to the third pairing, making it Raddysh, Carlson and Tanev on the right side. Then, Brando Carlo would likely be moved. He holds a three-team no-trade and his name has been in the rumor mill. A move there wouldn’t shock anyone.”

Maple Leafs Could Target Veteran Defenseman in Free Agency

The Leafs are clearly in the market for a veteran defenseman, with the 36-year-old Radko Gudas also being mentioned as a possibility for Toronto. With the Maple Leafs likely looking to move on from their longest-tenured player in Rielly, they’ll have a void for a defenseman.

Rielly is currently in the midst of an eight-year, $60 million deal at an average annual value of $7.5 million. He’s the fifth-highest paid player on the roster and it’s clear the Leafs are looking to get cheaper at the position, with Gudas and Carlson as cheaper alternatives. Gudas is seeking a deal worth roughly $4 million per season.

Carlson is obviously not the star player that he was earlier in his career when he posted 70 and 75 points during his All-Star seasons. However, he’s still playing at a high level, coming off of a 60-point season in 71 games played while helping lead the Ducks to their first playoff appearance in years. He also chipped in with six assists in 12 playoff games for Anaheim.

It’s clear that other chips will have to fall — which they likely will — before the Leafs pursue Carlson or Gudas in free agency in July. But it’s obvious that they’re on the market for a veteran blueliner and Carlson would fit that mold.