Maple Leafs Tagging Room Mistake Explained by Friedman

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have landed one of the biggest prizes of the offseason when they acquired Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets. But the decision to finalize his six-year, $75 million extension immediately has left the organization with a problem it could have avoided.

As Elliotte Friedman explained, Toronto ran into the NHL’s tagging rules when it tried to complete the deal. The result is a team with very little room to make additional roster moves, even when opportunities arise. The Maple Leafs essentially painted themselves into a corner by committing to Marchenko’s extension before finding a way to preserve more financial flexibility.

During the Thursday edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman hinted that Marchenko’s camp wasn’t too willing to delay the signing of the extension.

“I did ask at one point if they could have waited to sign the contract later. And I just, basically, the answer I got was that not everybody was comfortable with it. Obviously, (Rasmus) Andersson was willing to wait.”

Friedman pointed to the Vegas Golden Knights’ handling of Rasmus Andersson as an example of how Toronto could have approached things differently. Vegas acquired Andersson in January but waited until July 1 to sign him to a seven-year extension. The Maple Leafs could have explored a similar route with Marchenko.

However, that would have required some patience from the player’s camp. If Marchenko’s representatives were unwilling to wait for an extension, Chayka faced a difficult choice: risk losing the opportunity to secure the forward or get the deal done immediately. It appears the general manager chose the latter. And the consequences are now becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Maple Leafs’ Marchenko Trade Could Have Fallen Apart Because of Tagging Rules

The irony is that the Marchenko trade almost didn’t make it across the finish line because of the very rule that is now limiting Toronto’s flexibility.

The NHL initially blocked the transaction because the Maple Leafs’ future salary commitments exceeded what they were permitted to take on under the tagging rule. Essentially, teams cannot commit more money to future seasons than the league’s formula allows, even if they have room under the current season’s salary cap.

As Friedman noted, the trade itself needed a makeover to get it over the finish line.

“Initially, the first time they tried to make the trade with Columbus, the deal was rejected for the tagging reasons. Then, they rejigged it.”

Toronto had to rework the deal to make it compliant. That meant including defenseman Emil Andrae, whose $1.55 million commitment for 2027-28 helped create enough tagging room to complete the transaction. The Leafs also included a second-round pick in the process.

That raises an interesting question. Could the organization have avoided some of this trouble by explaining the situation to Marchenko’s camp and delaying the extension? Vegas showed that acquiring a player and waiting to finalize a long-term commitment is possible.

Of course, Marchenko’s situation was different. Friedman noted that the winger had initially been uncertain about Toronto before warming up to the opportunity when the deal mattered. If his camp wanted the extension finalized as part of the trade, Chayka may not have had much leverage to ask for more time.

Still, the Maple Leafs were left scrambling to get the deal approved, and that should have been a warning sign.

Toronto Took a Calculated Risk, but the Plan Hasn’t Worked

There was a logic behind Toronto’s approach. Chayka wanted Marchenko badly enough to take on additional contracts, including Miles Wood and Elvis Merzlikins, to get the deal over the finish line. The likely thinking was that the organization could sort out those commitments afterward, moving unwanted pieces elsewhere and creating enough room to continue improving the roster.

That hasn’t happened.

As previously reported by Heavy, the Maple Leafs have explored moving Wood, but finding a taker has proven difficult. He cleared waivers, and there has been little indication that another team is eager to absorb his contract. Merzlikins, meanwhile, is on long-term injured reserve, but his contract still factors into Toronto’s future financial calculations until it expires.

The problem is that the Maple Leafs cannot simply move these pieces whenever they want. With approximately $625,000 in tagging room remaining, even relatively modest additions carrying future salary commitments can become difficult to accommodate.

In other words, Toronto took a calculated risk when it prioritized getting Marchenko under contract immediately. The organization believed it could clean up the financial side of the deal afterward. But without any help from other teams, that plan has left the Maple Leafs with very little room to maneuver.

Marchenko may still prove worth the investment. The problem is that the Maple Leafs have made it considerably harder to build around him.