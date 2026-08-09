New Maple Leafs Forward Teddy Blueger Ready To Turn The Page

It’s going to be a completely new slate for first-year Toronto Maple Leafs forward Teddy Blueger, who was one of many free agent additions by general manager John Chayka since he took over from the fired Brad Treliving.

Blueger joins several new faces for the Maple Leafs in the upcoming season, which include the likes of Sergei Bobrovsky, Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh, Gavin McKenna, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, Brandon Duhaime, and Emil Andrae.

Having played the last three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, Blueger already knows the pressure of playing for a Canadian-based NHL club, and he’s looking forward to his new start with Toronto.

Teddy Blueger Is Looking Forward To His New Start With The Toronto Maple Leafs

Not long after making his debut in Da Beauty League, a summer league featuring a mix of NHL and college players, Blueger spoke glowingly of playing in Canada and stated his excitement of a fresh start in hockey’s biggest market.

“Just because you really feel it in the culture, and the people are really passionate about hockey,” Blueger said earlier this week. “I feel like Toronto’s the center of that because obviously it’s an Original Six team.”

As one of several new faces that will take part in the Maple Leafs dressing room this season, Blueger knows that every player must fill a specific role, and he’s looking forward to meshing with his new teammates.

“As the team dynamics naturally take shape, everyone fills their roles,” Blueger said. “If guys are able to jell well together, that usually leads to a successful team. I think it’s just like any workplace. It takes time to jell and get to know each other and build that chemistry and camaraderie.

“Having a clean slate is also exciting because you do have a lot of really good players and an opportunity to hopefully do something.”

“There’s already some really, really great players that are there and that they’ve signed,” Blueger said. “Just hopefully be a part of a good team and just do my part to contribute.”

Of course, one of those new teammates is Gavin McKenna, whom the Maple Leafs selected with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft out of Penn State University.

“Anytime you get a No. 1 overall pick, there’s a lot of hype, a lot of excitement and a lot of attention,” Blueger said. “Most of the time, those guys deliver.

“I think obviously the attention that he’s getting, just the media attention from what I’ve heard from guys in Toronto, it’ll be a little bit different. That’ll be interesting to see firsthand.”

Teddy Blueger Is One Of Many New Faces In Toronto

Blueger was taken in the second round (52nd overall pick) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 NHL Draft, where he would play until 2023 when he was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights; he was part of their Stanley Cup-winning squad that spring.

He then signed a one-year contract with the Canucks, which he later parlayed into a two-year extension.

He’s appeared in 453 career NHL games, and has scored 58 goals with 111 assists.