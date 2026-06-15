Maple Leafs Announce Three-Year Contract For Young Forward

There is a new general manager in town for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and his name is John Chayka – the same executive who once oversaw the Arizona Coyotes, but would eventually depart the franchise under somewhat controversial circumstances.

Back in the NHL after vowing he’d learned from his past mistakes, Chayka now oversees the highest-value team in the NHL in the League’s biggest market – certainly a daunting task.

And while most of the speculation is surrounding who they’ll eventually hire as their next head coach following the dismissal of Craig Berube along with the futures of longtime mainstays Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Chayka has gotten a head start on next season’s roster, adding valuable forward depth.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Signed Norwegian Forward Tinus Luc Koblar To An Entry-Level Contract

As the Maple Leafs announced on their official X account, they’ve signed Norwegian forward Tinus Luc Koblar to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

The 18-year-old forward, whom the Maple Leafs selected in the second round (64th overall pick) of the 2025 NHL Draft, appeared in 47 games with Leksands IF in Sweden’s top professional league (SHL) during the 2025-26 campaign, collecting eight goals and six assists for 14 points.

On the international stage, the Norwegian forward excelled at both major tournaments he entered. He tallied 10 points (five goals, five assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship before adding nine points (six goals, three assists) in 10 appearances at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

According to his scouting profile via Elite Prospects, he possesses deceptively fast speed.

“Tinus Luc Koblar’s a big-bodied centre with a rather projectable mechanical base. He employs a deep, steady skating stride and can be deceivingly fast, which he used to generate value both in transition as a puck carrier and through an imposing forechecking presence,” his scouting report read.