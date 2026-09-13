Maple Leafs Told to Pair Gavin McKenna With Auston Matthews on First Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been urged to pair Gavin McKenna with Auston Matthews on the first line right away ahead of the start of the NHL season.

McKenna, 18, was selected No. 1 overall by the Toronto franchise in the 2026 NHL Draft and, since then, speculation has swirled throughout the offseason about what role he will take on and whether he will be paired directly with Matthews, 28, on the first line.

While some believe the ideal approach would be to place him on the second line and manage his development progressively and cautiously, others believe he has the skill set to play on the top line from the very beginning.

That is the case with Cameron Gaunce, who joined TSN’s That’s Hockey on Friday and spoke about it.

“Are the Maple Leafs making a mistake, throwing the rookie on Matthews’ line to start the season?” Gaunce was asked.

He said, “No. You put him there because he deserves to be there based on his skill set. When I played in the American Hockey League (AHL), you see a lot of players go up and down. The ones that stick, the ones that have the most success early on, are the ones that are put around like players.”

Maple Leafs Told to Make Gavin McKenna First-Line Winger With Auston Matthews

Gaunce’s argument mainly focused on the fact that McKenna has a different level of understanding of the game, just like Matthews, so regardless of age or status, they would be compatible players.

“If you’re a goal scorer or a playmaker, play with like-minded players. If you’re a checker, play with checkers. Gavin McKenna is a player who can produce offensively. He thinks the game at a different level than many other players. Someone who thinks the game similarly: Auston Matthews,” he said.

“The other thing this does is it takes a bit of pressure off McKenna in the defensive zone. One of the things he’s going to have to get used to doing is defending a lot more in his own zone than he has in the past, because you’re playing against NHL players. You’re no longer playing against NCAA players. You’re not playing against junior-age players. So McKenna being on that line, it’ll help him defensively, and it’ll help him offensively to play with players like Auston Matthews, who know that type of game.”