Maple Leafs’ Most Valuable Trade Chips Lie in the Crease

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to make moves this offseason. They don’t have much draft capital and a gutted prospect pool. The main roster brims with veterans who have fallen on hard times.

But there might be a way out for the Maple Leafs this offseason. Their most valuable trade chips lie in the crease. One of the names that has gained significant traction is that of Joseph Woll. Just about every team looking for goaltending has been linked to the 26-year-old.

Woll, nevertheless, is not the only netminder on the Maple Leafs’ roster who could bring in an interesting return.

Injury issues notwithstanding, it would be out of the question to hear about teams kicking the tires on Anthony Stolarz. A club looking for a tandem goalie might see an opportunity in landing Stolarz.

When healthy, Stolarz can be a solid NHL goalie. He proved that last season, despite a couple of stints on the shelf.

The same goes for Woll. When healthy and focused, Woll can be a fantastic goalie. While he hasn’t quite proven he’s a bona fide number-one guy, he’s definitely got the chops to play in the postseason.

Woll and Stolarz are just the tip of the iceberg for the Maple Leafs’ trade chips.

Maple Leafs Could Find Value in Prospect Goalies

The Maple Leafs have two goaltending prospects who could generate some interest moving forward. Those goalies would be Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov.

The 24-year-old Hildeby has drawn some attention in the past. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers have circled the Swedish netminder at one point or another. The Leafs, for their part, might see the value in moving him.

Hildeby will be in the mix for a job next season. So, it’s either keeping him in the NHL or sending him back down for one more season in the AHL. The easiest thing for the Leafs would be to send Hildeby down to the Marlies. He waivers-exempt for one more season.

But that move only makes sense if Toronto wants to keep Woll and Stolarz at the NHL level. And considering their injury history, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Maple Leafs hold onto Hildeby for insurance.

That situation places the spotlight on Akhtyamov. In a brief stint at the end of this season, the Russian goalie looked good. He’s played well with the Marlies, suddenly thrusting his name into the conversation.

Could the Leafs consider moving Akhtyamov? That depends on the price tag.

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Toronto Could Roll with Hildeby-Akhtyamov Tandem

One idea that’s likely to gain traction as the offseason wears on is the possibility of the Maple Leafs rolling with a Hildeby-Akhtyamov tandem. The situation here is simple. If the Leafs find significant takers for Woll and Stolarz, the club could roll with a rookie duo next season.

That possibility might leave some fans gasping for breath. After all, a potential playoff team would hardly go with two rookies between the pipes.

But then again, Jakub Dobes has proven that rookie goalies can become money in the bank. If moving both Stolarz and Woll brings in major reinforcements for the Maple Leafs, it would be surprising to see the organization roll the dice on two rookies.

John Chayka could do worse by holding on to Woll and/or Stolarz only to see their value completely plummet.