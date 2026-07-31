Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Flames Hard-Nosed Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs have certainly made some notable changes to their roster this offseason. After a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw them finish among the worst teams in the NHL, the Maple Leafs have brought in new additions like Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Colton Sissons, and Teddy Blueger.

Overall, the Maple Leafs have done a good job strengthening their depth this offseason. Although this is the case, it would not hurt for them to add another right-shot defenseman to their roster before the season starts.

When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud stands out as an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs to consider. He could be a very strong addition to the right side of their blueline as they look to bounce back in 2026-27.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that has the Maple Leafs acquiring Whitecloud from the Flames in a summer swap.

Maple Leafs Get:

Zach Whitecloud

Flames Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

2028 Fourth-Round Pick (From Pittsburgh Penguins)

Philippe Myers

With this move, the Maple Leafs would be bringing in an upgrade for the right side of their blueline with Whitecloud. The Flames, on the other hand, would land two draft picks and a solid depth blueliner in Myers.

Flames’ Zach Whitecloud Would Solidify the Maple Leafs’ Right Side if Acquired

If the Maple Leafs acquired Whitecloud from the Flames, he would provide the right side of their blueline with a nice boost. At a minimum, he could be a strong fit on their bottom pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. However, he also could be a candidate to play second-pairing minutes, especially if veteran defenseman Chris Tanev deals with more injury trouble next season.

Whitecloud’s steady defensive play would also make him another option for the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill if acquired. His hard-nosed style of play makes him a tough player for opponents to match up against, so he could be a strong fit on Toronto’s blueline.

Maple Leafs Have Affordable Trade Option With Flames’ Whitecloud

Whitecloud’s contract only adds to his appeal as a potential trade target for the Maple Leafs. This is because he has a bargain $2.75 million cap hit through the 2027-28 season. With this, he not only has a very reasonable cap hit but would also be more than a one-year rental for the Maple Leafs if acquired. With the Maple Leafs being in the middle of a retool, bringing in a player with term like Whitecloud would make sense for them.

In 78 games last season split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Flames, Whitecloud posted two goals, 15 assists, 17 points, 124 blocks, and 140 blocks. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a very solid defenseman for the Maple Leafs to add to their blueline as they look to have more success in 2026-27.

With the Flames being in a rebuild, Whitecloud is a trade candidate to watch as the summer carries on. It will be interesting to see if Toronto ends up making a push for him from here.