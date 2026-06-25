Maple Leafs’ 32-year-old Veteran May Not Return Next Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a roster overhaul and a key 32-year-old veteran may not be back in the fold next season.

Troy Stecher may not be a household name such as Auston Matthews or William Nylander, but the veteran defenceman played a key role for the Leafs last season as an in-season acquisition. Stecher was waived by the Edmonton Oilers in November before he was claimed by the Leafs.

The veteran defenceman proved to be a vital cog during the Leafs’ down season, averaging the fifth most minutes per game on ice among all Leafs skaters. Stecher appeared in 58 games, contributing three goals and 11 assists.

However, he may not be back with the Leafs for the 2026-27 season. As reported by The Leaf Nation’s Nick Alberga, Stecher is expected to hit the open market and test free agency. When considering the Leafs have a new regime in general manager John Chayka and Executive Adviser of Hockey Operations Mats Sundin.

“Things can change between now and July 1, but as things stand, it appears Troy Stecher is headed to the open market,” said Alberga.

Why Troy Stecher May Not Fit Into Maple Leafs’ Long-Term Plans

The Leafs have already made major moves leading into the 2026 NHL Draft, trading away former starting goalie Joseph Woll along with pulling off a major sign-and-trade for Tampa Bay Lightning star defenceman Darren Raddysh. The Leafs promptly signed Raddysh to an eight-year, $68 million contract.

There are major question marks surrounding how the roster will look entering next season. Longtime defenceman Morgan Rielly has already given his wish list of potential trade destinations and Matthew Knies’ name has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors.

When combined with the fact that the Leafs hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and are likely to select Gavin McKenna, it’s clear that there are still changes to be made. The Leafs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016, finishing with the second-least amount of points in the Eastern Conference.

With that being said, it wasn’t too long ago that the Leafs were within a game of eliminating the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers from the playoffs. It’s clear that the pieces are there, but they’ll need to make tweaks to the roster to mold the Leafs back into being a postseason contender. Chayka and Sundin’s mission will be to get the team back there.

Gavin McKenna on Playing With Auston Matthews: ‘My Game is a Playmaker’

McKenna isn’t concerned at all about how he’ll possibly fit with the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews.

The forward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and could soon be Matthews’ newest teammate. Matthews is the longtime Leafs veteran and captain who is widely regarded as one of the top offensive stars in the NHL, a multiple-time winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

When asked about the possibility of teaming up with Matthews, McKenna believes the fit would be seamless, via TSN’s Gino Reda:

“My game is a playmaker,” McKenna said when asked about how his game would mesh with the Leafs and Matthews. “I can think the game very well, and I can find guys in spots where not many people can find them, so if you put me with a shooter, it could be pretty lethal.”

Considering the Leafs’ stacked core of veterans in Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares, McKenna should show off his unlimited potential as early as his rookie season.