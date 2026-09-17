Maple Leafs Unveil Major Change for 2026-27

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to enter a new era under general manager John Chayka, who has already transformed the club both on the ice, behind the bench, and in the front office since he took over the job vacated by the termination of Brad Treliving.

The Maple Leafs hope that not only will Chayka’s moves help get them back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that they’ll soon be able to enjoy the kind of success that they were accustomed to decades ago prior to the NHL’s expansion beyond six teams.

And in a special throwback, the Maple Leafs are making a notable change at Scotiabank Arena for the upcoming campaign.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Unveiled A Special Change For The Upcoming Season

The Maple Leafs are making a switch at center ice inside Scotiabank Arena for the upcoming season, with the logo featured in the new design being the original used after changing their name from the Toronto St. Pats to the Maple Leafs nearly 100 years ago.

And so far, the reviews have been mixed.

“Love it. Expected the hometown remix to be based on the 1927 design, glad to see it confirmed,” one fan wrote.

Another fan disagreed, saying, “No not it!! Looks like a different kind of leaf. Ugly.”

This fan chimed in with, “Controversial opinion, top 3 best logo in leafs history.”

Another fan said, “We going back to 1927 to fix the curse it all makes sense.”

“Other than the jokes writing themselves with this caption, perhaps we get a 100 year anniversary of the Maple Leaf logo? We had 75 in 2001/02,” another fan wondered.

“F*** yeah. That logo rocks. Hometown remix is an insta-buy for me. Already was, but that gets me even more pumped for it,” another fan exclaimed.

And finally, this fan said, “Straight up, fantastic, I love when we bring back vintage Leaf Logos…especially on jerseys and such!”

The Maple Leafs Began Training Camp On Thursday

One of the key players for the Maple Leafs this season is going to be rookie forward Gavin McKenna, whom the club selected first overall out of Penn State after winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.

He’ll be living with former captain John Tavares, who still holds a special leadership role with the club. According to Tavares, there’s nothing not to like about McKenna so far.

“First and foremost, you can see that he comes from a great family,” Tavares said. “You see it in how he carries himself, his maturity, the values he has as a person, and how he treats people.

“He is extremely aware of his environment and what is going on around him, but he is still soaking it all in and enjoying all of the steps along the way. I have been very impressed by who he is, where he comes from, and the values he has as a person. You can see how that translates into who he is as a hockey player.”

McKenna, Tavares, and the Maple Leafs will play their first preseason game on Saturday.