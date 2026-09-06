Maple Leafs Urged to Sign New Goalie After NHL Rule Twist

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the NHL franchises that have already reached the 50-contract limit. Even so, they have been urged to sign a new goalie.

Hockey Patrol analyst Alexander Cole has urged the Leafs to sign a new goalie despite already reaching the NHL’s limit of 50 contracts. The reason is the league’s new rule regarding emergency backup goalies.

Toronto currently has four goalies under standard contracts. We are talking about Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz with the Leafs, and Artur Akhtyamov and Samuel Hlavaj with the Marlies in the AHL.

The problem with this new rule is that the NHL now requires every organization to have an emergency goalie under contract who travels with the team on every trip, for both home and road games.

Maple Leafs at 50-Contract Limit and Need Emergency Goalie

Teams can no longer rely on local goalies or goaltenders from amateur leagues. Goaltenders from the affiliate, meaning the Marlies, also do not fulfill this role under this emergency format without a formal call-up to the NHL. That is an important point to keep in mind.

He said, “Artur Akhtyamov and Samual Hlavaj have legitimate professional contracts. They can be called up, but they can’t be the emergency designation.”

Therefore, Cole explains that since this person has to constantly travel with the team and be available at practices, Toronto is required to look for someone who already works within the organization. This could be an analyst, video coach, equipment staff member, or even a scout with previous goalie experience, as long as they meet the restrictions under this new NHL rule and do not violate the regulations.

“With the new EBUG rules, the Leafs must find a fifth goaltender. Luckily for the Leafs, the EBUG does not sign an NHL Standard Player Contract. This is important as the Leafs are currently using up all 50 of their available SPC slots. Simply put, the Leafs don’t have to compromise a contract for the EBUG,” Cole added.

According to Cole, goalies signed under the EBUG structure can be used during each franchise’s practices, which is good news for the Leafs, as it would allow them to lessen the pregame workload on Bobrovsky and Stolarz.

“Toronto’s fifth goalie will effectively exist outside the normal depth chart and outside the 50-contract calculation,” he concluded.