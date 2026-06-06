Maple Leafs Would Do Well to Kick Tires on Kraken Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be scouring the entire NHL market this offseason to find upgrades. With the organization looking for a fast retool, nothing should be off the table.

In fact, the Leafs should be thinking outside the box.

And that’s why kicking the tires on Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright should be on John Chayka’s radar.

Shane Wright hit The Athletic’s offseason trade board at #11. His name has been out there for a while, given the Kraken’s desire for a top-six scorer.

It’s unclear whether the Maple Leafs could offer that in a deal for Wright. But the Leafs might be able to offer pieces to help the Kraken eventually get what they want.

Now, as much as the Kraken would like a Matthew Knies-for-Shane Wright deal, that’s not going to happen. In fact, no team is really going to offer anything of significant value for Shane Wright.

That’s where the Maple Leafs could cash in. A potential situation in which Toronto could score Wright for a couple of mid-round picks might make sense. While the Kraken might rather hold on to Wright than sell low on him, the organization might get a bit desperate.

Again, that’s where the Maple Leafs, or any other team, could cash in.

But for Toronto, Wright would be a good fit. The Leafs could use another young center. Wright would hardly be the second-line center the Maple Leafs need at this point. But he would be a good piece to experiment with, especially given his price tag at the moment.

Maple Leafs Can Afford to Take Flyer on Wright

The Maple Leafs can certainly afford to take a flyer on Wright at this point. The 22-year-old will be hitting the final year of his entry-level deal. The contract comes with an $886K cap hit. That’s something certainly manageable, especially if Toronto wants to be a bidder for Dylan Larkin.

That said, the worst thing that can happen is Wright flounders. His production could continue to dip, making him a bit of a reclamation project. In such a situation, keeping him wouldn’t cost the organization much against the cap.

But if Wright can find his ceiling in Toronto, the club could reap the rewards of making such a shrewd deal.

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Seattle Might Have No Choice but to Sell Low on Wright

The talk is that the Kraken want to get a top-six scorer for Wright. But let’s get real: That’s a pipe dream at best.

That’s why the Kraken may have no choice but to sell low on Wright. And a team like the Maple Leafs could take advantage of that situation.

If Seattle can’t find a deal even remotely close to what they want, they might very well roll the dice with Wright for one more season. Then, in the summer of 2027, when Wright is an RFA, the organization could revisit the situation.

It’s worth keeping in mind that things change. The Kraken may just give up and try to cut bait with Wright. Who knows, Wright’s representation might even request a trade.