Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews Share Heartfelt Reaction To Former Maple Leafs Teammate

There has been a recent upheaval with the Toronto Maple Leafs in terms of both management and player personnel, along with coaching. However, several of their main figures on the ice remain in place, including Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares.

And while the future of Morgan Rielly has yet to be decided, one player the Maple Leafs had difficulty adjusting to life without was forward Mitch Marner, who is now with the Vegas Golden Knights following a major sign and trade deal last offseason.

Another former Maple Leafs player, who spent one season as a teammate of both Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, recently shared a major personal announcement on social media that prompted heartfelt reactions from both players.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Tyler Ennis Shared A Special Personal Announcement

Former Maple Leafs forward Tyler Ennis, who spent one season with the club in 2018-19, recently returned to his former school to open a time capsule from 25 years ago, and shared touching details of his dream from then of playing in the NHL.

It contained a VHS tape of Ennis, then in third grade, talking about his dreams of becoming a professional hockey player, which he was able to live out.

“25 years ago, a school time capsule captured my dream of playing in the NHL. This year, when it was opened, I had the privilege of returning to share how that dream became a reality. Thank you to Good Shepherd for an unforgettable full-circle moment,” wrote Ennis.

This drew reactions from both Matthews and Marner, who responded on social media.

“You tell em about your two eagles?” Matthews wrote.

“Legend,” Marner responded.

Ennis, who started his professional career with the Medicine Hat Tigers, was taken by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (26th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, and he would later make his debut with the club in 2009-10 after playing with the Portland Pirates of the American Hockey League.

His best season in the NHL came in 2010-11, scoring 20 goals with 29 assists, and helping the Sabres to what was their most recent appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before this spring.

Ennis later played for several other clubs during his NHL career, including the Minnesota Wild, Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Edmonton Oilers before he eventually concluded his career playing overseas. An injury in November 2023 would eventually lead to his official announcement that he was retiring from professional hockey.

He skated in 700 career NHL games, scoring 144 goals with 202 assists for 346 points; he also added four goals and eight assists in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games, which also included suffering a broken leg during the 2020 postseason.

Multiple Decisions Lie Ahead For The Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs, who have already made several changes both on and off the ice, still have the Morgan Rielly situation to deal with.

Right now, Rielly remains with the club despite being embroiled in trade rumors, and it’s anyone’s guess as to when and how that situation is eventually resolved by GM John Chayka.